'Towering Figure In Indian Jurisprudence': Kharge Introduces Vice Presidential Candidate Reddy To Opposition Leaders

New Delhi: Joint Opposition's vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy was Wednesday introduced to leaders of various parties supporting his candidature in the central hall of Samvidhan Sadan (old Parliament). Introducing Reddy, a retired Supreme Court judge, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties decided to field someone who has been dedicated to constitutional principles and Reddy is one such person.

Kharge said in the last 11 years, the BJP government has discriminated against the Opposition. He accused the government of passing bills in Parliament in haste and even amid walkout by opposition parties. "The Modi government has been passing bills hastily. The Speaker has also played a role in this by not allowing MPs to speak," he alleged.

Welcoming Reddy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said a fight is going on between those who are attacking the Constitution and those who are defending it. The leader of opposition in Lok Sabha claimed that the BJP after "stealing" Haryana and Maharashtra elections, they will be able to "steal" Bihar polls but the public has now understood and will not allow that to happen.

Describing Reddy as a "towering figure" in Indian jurisprudence, Kharge said he is renowned for his unwavering commitment to justice and has been a fearless champion of social, economic, and political equality, delivering landmark judgments that have strengthened the fabric of India's democracy.

"This vice presidential election is not merely a contest for an office; it is an ideological battle for the soul of our nation. While the ruling party has chosen the ideology of RSS, we uphold the Constitution and its values as our guiding light.

"B Sudershan Reddy embodies the timeless values of justice, equality, and inclusivity that fuelled India’s freedom movement and form the bedrock of our Constitution," the Congress chief said.

Kharge said at a time when the integrity of our democratic institutions is facing unprecedented challenges, his nomination stands as a firm commitment to restoring fairness, impartiality, and dignity to the functioning of the Rajya Sabha, which has been in steady decline.