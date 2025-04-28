Tourists Trickle Back To Kashmir, Reaffirm Faith In Safety And Hospitality After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Pahalgam: Days after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 26 lives, tourists are slowly returning to the region. Braving security concerns, both domestic and international visitors are resuming travel to Kashmir's scenic destinations.

In Pahalgam, close to the site of the attack, a group of foreign tourists was seen exploring the town on Sunday. Renata, a tourist from Croatia, shared her experience saying, "We decided to come, although we heard the day before that there was a terrorist attack in Kashmir. But we wanted to see the country, we wanted to meet the people, to see the beauties of your country, and so far we are satisfied. We feel safe, the people are beautiful and hospitable."

Evana, a tourist from Serbia, said, "We have been planning this journey for a couple of months already, so we have been prepared for Kashmir and for the beauties of this part of the world. After the incident, we were thinking whether to go or not. Then we decided to go because we felt that it was a unique opportunity. Our experience so far has shown the real warmth of the people."

Meanwhile, in Srinagar, a few tourists in Dal Lake were seen enjoying Shikara rides under the shadow of the Pir Panjal range. People who had come from across the country said they felt reassured by the security measures and were highly appreciative of the warm hospitality shown by the locals.

Sunit Chauhan, a visitor in Srinagar, said, "We’re roaming around, and enjoying it thoroughly. It’s very nice here. It’s very safe. The hospitality is excellent. The Indian Army is giving full support. There’s absolutely no fear here. It feels really good." Another tourist said that the locals took great care of them and served delicious food in abundance.

Ajinkya, another visitor said, "We received a lot of assistance from the locals. Got a lot of reassurance from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army. Everywhere we went, people were saying, don't even worry about money, don't be scared at all. Even if you don't have anything, we will all help you."

Some people who had come to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Karta took time off to enjoy river rafting. Local tourism stakeholders see their return of tourists as a positive sign. (With inputs from PTI)