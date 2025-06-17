ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourists Flock To Maharashtra's Melghat For Healthy And Tasty Jambhul

Women sepate seeds from jambhul pulps for extracting juice. (ETV Bharat)
Amravati: After the mango season, Melghat's Jambhul (jamun or Indian blackberry) has been attracting a large number of tourists. The early monsoon showers make it an altogether different experience for tourists to taste the black plum directly from the tree in the forests of Melghat in the Amravati district of Maharashtra.

The plucking and selling of the fruit help in the sustenance of local tribal communities. They climb the trees with the first of the morning to collect jambhuls. Chikhaldara is famous among tourists for enjoying jambhuls directly from the trees. A tribal family in Motha, en rote to Chikhaldara, earns Rs 1,200 a day by selling jambhuls. "We sell jambhuls in battas, and a batta sells for Rs 30. The daily sales of jambhul are 100-200 battas," Ravi Kadsekar, a jambhul seller, said.

The Melghat jambhuls have a great demand among urban dwellers, as traders procure them from Akola, Akot and the neighbouring cities of Betul and Bhaisdehi in Madhya Pradesh.

Jamhol juice is extracted from its pulp in the Spurti Cluster of Chikhaldara, where hundreds of men and women from villages like Khatkali, Amjari, and Mariampur pick jambhals from the forest for the purpose. The juice is procured by the Khadi Village Industries Department. A litre of juice is sold for Rs 500.

"Women who collect jambhuls from the forest for juice get good employment opportunities for three months. Jambul can be tasted in May, June, and July. However, its juice is available throughout the year, and there is a huge demand for it in Amravati city as well as Nagpur, Akola, Yavatmal, Mumbai, and Pune," Sunil Bhalerao, director of Spurti Cluster, told ETV Bharat.

Bottles of jambhul juice.
Bottles of jambhul juice. (ETV Bharat)

Jambhul has immense medicinal properties as it's a healthy medicine for diabetics, as the component called jabolin present in it helps in controlling blood sugar. Jambhul is useful for increasing digestive capacity. Regular intake of jambhul is beneficial for purifying blood, eliminating skin disorders and for heart health. Eating jambhul keeps cholesterol under control and fights obesity. Dr Vijay Jaiswal from Chikhaldara said jambhul should also be eaten for mouth cleansing.

