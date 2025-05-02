ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourists Flee, Bookings Cancelled In Uttarakhand's Nainital Amid Protests, Shutdown Over Minor’s Rape

Nainital: Tourism business, which is the main source of income for Uttarakhand, has been severely hit due to protests and shutdowns following an incident of rape of a minor girl here. Amid protests, vandalism and violence in response to the crime, small and big traders are now worried.

The impact of the tension following the rape is evident as hundreds of tourists who came to visit Nainital are returning home. Following this, the otherwise bustling Lake City now wore a deserted look.

The boats running in the world-famous Naini Lake of Nainital are eagerly awaiting tourists, but they stay away from the lake.

Other places like the Himalayan Darshan, Zoo, ropeway, snow view, cave garden and other tourist places face a similar situation.

Tourists cancel bookings.

Hotel Association President Digvijay Bisht claimed that the tourism business was going very well in Nainital till a few days ago. “Tourists were coming to the city after the heat in the plains. More than 70% of Nainital hotels were full online. After the sudden uproar in the city, tourists have started cancelling bookings,” he said.

“There is silence on the streets of Nainital, which are usually full of tourists. Tourists are facing huge difficulties due to the closure of shops selling essential goods,” Bisht added.

A visitor, Divya, who reached Nainital from Delhi, said that she had planned to visit here a long time ago, but the current situation brought her disappointment.