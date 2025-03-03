ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: IMD Issues Alert In Avalanche-Hit Chamoli; Bans Entry Of Tourists In Auli

Chamoli: Days after the massive avalanche in the country's first village, Mana, the local administration has banned tourists from entering Auli until the weather clears in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of weather change once again in the mountains from March 3, expecting rain, snowfall, and blizzards in several places.

Auli, Niti Valley, and Kunwari Pass, all areas have been evacuated. Tourists have been sent back continuously since March 1 due to the weather alert. Tourists will be allowed to enter Auli only when the weather becomes normal on Tuesday.