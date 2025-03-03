ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: IMD Issues Alert In Avalanche-Hit Chamoli; Bans Entry Of Tourists In Auli

Following the warning of snowfall and heavy rain alert in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the tourists have been returning since March 1.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 3, 2025, 3:26 PM IST

Chamoli: Days after the massive avalanche in the country's first village, Mana, the local administration has banned tourists from entering Auli until the weather clears in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of weather change once again in the mountains from March 3, expecting rain, snowfall, and blizzards in several places.

Auli, Niti Valley, and Kunwari Pass, all areas have been evacuated. Tourists have been sent back continuously since March 1 due to the weather alert. Tourists will be allowed to enter Auli only when the weather becomes normal on Tuesday.

Following the warning of snowfall and rain alert in Chamoli by the IMD, the Chamoli District Magistrate has issued instructions to all the officials to remain alert and has advised the public to take special precautions.

The avalanche occurred on February 28 at 4 am, when 54 laborers, working under a contractor for the Border Roads Organization (BRO), were buried under the debris. Of these, eight labourers lost their lives.

A worker from Uttarkashi expressed gratitude towards Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his swift response and thanked the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Chamoli administration for immediately carrying out the rescue operation.

