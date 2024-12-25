One Dead, 20 Rescued After Tourist Boat Capsizes Off Calangute Beach In Goa

Panaji: One person died and 20 others were rescued after a tourist boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm, they said. "A 54-year-old man died and 20 others were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the boat they were travelling in capsized," a senior police official said.

Except for two passengers, all others were wearing life jackets, he said. The passengers included children as young as six year old and women, he said. Spokesman of Drishti Marine, a government-appointed lifesaving agency, said the boat capsized around 60 metres away from the coastline, resulting in all the passengers falling off into the sea water.

A family comprising 13 members from Khed in Maharashtra were among the passengers on board, he said. On seeing the boat getting capsized, a personnel of Drishti Marine rushed to aid and called for backup, he said. "In all, 18 on-duty lifesavers rushed to the aid of the struggling passengers and brought them to shore safely," he said.

The injured passengers were administered first aid, while those who were found to be critical were rushed to a medical facility in an ambulance, the spokesman said. "Of the 20 passengers, two children aged six and seven each, and two women aged 25 and 55 each, were revived and hospitalised," he said, adding that two passengers on the boat were not wearing life jackets.

Goa is a popular tourist destination, especially during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. The incident occurred a week after a speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and crashed into passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off the Mumbai coast, killing 15 persons. The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was on its way from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction famous for its cave temples.