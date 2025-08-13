Tourism, Transport Sectors Stare At Huge Losses As Repeated Landslides Shut NH-10 In North Bengal

Kalimpong: Incessant rains for the last couple of days, leading to landslides at several places, forced the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) to shut the National Highway 10 (NH-10), the lifeline of Bengal-Sikkim, from August 12 to 15. This has led to mounting losses for the tourism and transport sectors.

Kalimpong DM Balasubrahmanyam T said, "The NHIDCL has ordered the closure of the National Highway 10 till August 18 due to landslides in several places. The situation is being monitored."

A bridge on the highway has been shut. (ETV Bharat)

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chairman Rajesh Chauhan said. "The NHIDCL was asked to prepare in advance and take measures to prevent landslides during the monsoon. But even then, the way landslides are happening, everyone, from ordinary people to tourists, is facing a lot of problems."

Following an eight-day closure, small vehicles were allowed to ply on the stretch from August 9, and heavy vehicles were diverted via alternative routes ike Gorubathan and Alghara to Kalimpong and Sikkim. One-way traffic was allowed at places like Tarkhola, Mamkhola, Teestabazar, Rishi, Melli and 27 Mile.

Landslide has led to a crater on the highway. (ETV Bharat)

Wednesday's landslides at Rishi and 27 Mile led to the blockage of the road, and the administration has started clearing it. Work on a new road construction by cutting a portion of the mountain has also been initiated.

Meanwhile, frequent landslides have impacted mountain tourism with losses of Rs four crore in a day. As the Durga Puja is scheduled early this year, the tourism industry apprehends an adverse impact on the festive season. On Tuesday, members of the tourism organisation apprised NHIDCL director Krishna Kumar of their problems.

The letter of the NHIDCL notifying the NH-10 closure. (ETV Bharat)

Samrat Sanyal, secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality Travel and Tour Development Network, said, "We have written to the NHIDCL about the situation on National Highway 10. We are extremely concerned about the way the stretch is getting damaged repeatedly due to landslides and whether the road will survive or not. We want this problem to be resolved quickly."

A JCB bulldozer clears the debris. (ETV Bharat)

The transport sector is also staring at huge losses, as elaborated by Surjit Pal, editor of the Eastern Chamber and Commerce of Indian Industries. "The closure of NH 10 is having a huge impact on transportation and business. About Rs 2.5 crore has been lost due to this in a single day, as all vehicles have to take a long detour. This has inflated the cost. If this road is not repaired soon, there is a risk of further losses," he said.