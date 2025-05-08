ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourism Sector Feels The Heat Of Ongoing Indo-Pak Flare-Ups

New Delhi: Amid the flare-up of tension between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor to eliminate terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), the tourism sector across the country is bearing the brunt as air and hotel bookings are getting cancelled rapidly.

Experts in the tourism sector have admitted the negative effect of the ongoing tension on the tourism sector, but categorically said nothing is bigger than the nation. Garish Oberoi, honorary treasurer of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), said, "The ongoing situation has affected the tourism sector across the country. Travelling is not a priority these days because of the current situation. Only those related to business are travelling. The people are not booking air tickets as many of the flights were cancelled in the last few days."

Echoing similar sentiments, Satinder Pal Singh, executive member of the Federation of Hospitality and Tourism of Rajasthan, said, "Due to the present situation, the tourism sector across the country has been affected. However, it is in the greater interest of the country, and we support it. Many airports have been shut down, and more are likely to be closed due to the present situation."

Pronab Sarkar, former president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said, "It (the current situation) is affecting the tourism industry. Most of the tourists are keeping a close tab on the current situation before planning their trip. So, it is affecting the industry."

Rahul Das, a frequent traveller, said, "I was planning to visit different northern states, but due to the present situation, I have postponed my travel plan. I was thinking of travelling to Rajasthan, Punjab and other northern states. But, for now, I have put my plan on the back burner. I will plan it as per the development of the situation."