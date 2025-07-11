ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourism Renewal Push Picks Up Footfall In Kashmir

Srinagar: For long, a water channel in the middle 17th century Nishat garden on the banks of Dal Lake in Kashmir has bedazzled visitors. But silence fell over the twelve terraced gardens representing each Zodiac sign developed by Mughals in the 17th century after terrorists struck in Pahalgam on April 22.

But two-and-a-half months later, the second largest popular garden overlooking the lake with Zabarwan mountains in the backdrop has again come to life after footfall gradually picked up in the last few weeks, showing the revival of tourism in the Valley. The tourist arrivals to Kashmir dried up after the attack that resulted in killing 25 tourists and a local pony operator in Pahalgam with the number of visitors dropping to a mere hundred.

"The visitors to Nishat alongside the largest Mughal gardens Shalimar and Cheshmashahi has grown again with an average 4000-5000 visitors a day. Of them, 70 per cent are tourists," said an official overseeing the gardens. The flow of tourists is these gardens is regulated by the Floriculture Department, which is responsible for their upkeep as well.

But the visitors are yet to reach the pre-April 22 figure when the gardens would visit an average 8000 visitors a day with weekends breaching the 10,000 mark.

The uptick in tourists is attributed to confidence building initiatives including a series of meetings and conferences by both central and Union Territory governments, according to Union Tourism Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat.

"These efforts will bear fruit and in the coming days, tourism in Kashmir will be back in full swing," he said in Srinagar where he addressed two-day National Tourism Secretaries’ Conference on July 7 and 8.

The union ministry had drawn tourism secretaries from across the country to deliberate on collaborative policy-making and strategic planning with special focus on Jammu and Kashmir.