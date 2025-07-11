Tourism Renewal Push Picks Up Footfall In Kashmir

Srinagar: For long, a water channel in the middle 17th century Nishat garden on the banks of Dal Lake in Kashmir has bedazzled visitors. But silence fell over the twelve terraced gardens representing each Zodiac sign developed by Mughals in the 17th century after terrorists struck in Pahalgam on April 22.
But two-and-a-half months later, the second largest popular garden overlooking the lake with Zabarwan mountains in the backdrop has again come to life after footfall gradually picked up in the last few weeks, showing the revival of tourism in the Valley. The tourist arrivals to Kashmir dried up after the attack that resulted in killing 25 tourists and a local pony operator in Pahalgam with the number of visitors dropping to a mere hundred.
"The visitors to Nishat alongside the largest Mughal gardens Shalimar and Cheshmashahi has grown again with an average 4000-5000 visitors a day. Of them, 70 per cent are tourists," said an official overseeing the gardens. The flow of tourists is these gardens is regulated by the Floriculture Department, which is responsible for their upkeep as well.
But the visitors are yet to reach the pre-April 22 figure when the gardens would visit an average 8000 visitors a day with weekends breaching the 10,000 mark.
The uptick in tourists is attributed to confidence building initiatives including a series of meetings and conferences by both central and Union Territory governments, according to Union Tourism Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat.
"These efforts will bear fruit and in the coming days, tourism in Kashmir will be back in full swing," he said in Srinagar where he addressed two-day National Tourism Secretaries’ Conference on July 7 and 8.
The union ministry had drawn tourism secretaries from across the country to deliberate on collaborative policy-making and strategic planning with special focus on Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah travelled to Kolkata to inaugurate the Travel and Tourism Fair, the country's prominent travel trade show acknowledging that tourism is slowly bouncing back in the region. He also lauded the Centre for helping in tourism revival.
"I understand everybody's concern after the Pahalgam terror attack," said Abdullah. "But be assured that all security-related steps have been taken by the government and trust the people who have been to the place after the attack, rather than believing those sitting outside and making judgments without even knowing the place," he added.
The tourism department is wary of sharing total tourist arrivals but officials said they are happy over the gradual revival with a major upswing expected by autumn, when the chinar leaves turn crimson red.
Rauf Tramboo, who is head of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, concedes tourists influx is expected to pick up by September, when many states observe holidays. In the ongoing season, the hospitality sector is experiencing 15 per cent occupancy with the majority of tourists hailing from low and middle segments, he added.
"We are receiving bookings for Pooja holidays. This occurred after the government's initiatives sent out a positive message," Tramboo told ETV Bharat. He suggested the Centre extend the leave travel concession (LTC) for its employees to allow them to visit Jammu and Kashmir and also shift the venue of official conferences to the Valley.
"Subsequently, these initiatives can have positive results in the next season starting February," added Tramboo.