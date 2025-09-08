ETV Bharat / bharat

Tourism Ministry Pushes Quality Standards With Hotel & Operator Ratings

New Delhi: To boost confidence among travellers and raise service standards, the Ministry of Tourism has strengthened its voluntary system of classification and approval for hotels, travel agents, tour operators, and transport operators.

As per the Ministry of Tourism, under this system, the hotels are given a rating, from One Star to Three Star, Four and Five Star with or without alcohol, Five Star Deluxe, Heritage (Basic), Heritage (Classic), Heritage (Grand), Legacy Vintage (Basic), Legacy Vintage (Classic), Legacy Vintage (Grand) and Apartment Hotels.

Explaining about ratings, Rajnish Kaistha, senior vice president of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), told ETV Bharat, “This rating and classification system is good which build confidence among tourist to hire any hotels, tour operator or travel agents because they will get confidence that these have been approved or classified by the government.”

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajeev Mehra, general secretary of Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) said, “The government has initiated a good scheme but it has not publicized enough following which several people who are associated with the industry aren't aware about it. The government should first make people aware about the scheme so that industry people take part in it and get its benefits as well as tourists get trust after seeing such ratings.”

The Ministry also has voluntary schemes for approval and registration in categories such as Timeshare Resorts, Operational Motels, Guest Houses, Bed & Breakfast, Homestay Establishments, Tented Accommodation, as well as Online Travel Aggregators, Stand-alone Air Catering Units, Convention Centres, and Standalone Restaurants.