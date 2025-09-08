Tourism Ministry Pushes Quality Standards With Hotel & Operator Ratings
The approval, classification, and registration of these units received from ministry give them more credibility and their services are preferred by travellers, including international tourists.
New Delhi: To boost confidence among travellers and raise service standards, the Ministry of Tourism has strengthened its voluntary system of classification and approval for hotels, travel agents, tour operators, and transport operators.
As per the Ministry of Tourism, under this system, the hotels are given a rating, from One Star to Three Star, Four and Five Star with or without alcohol, Five Star Deluxe, Heritage (Basic), Heritage (Classic), Heritage (Grand), Legacy Vintage (Basic), Legacy Vintage (Classic), Legacy Vintage (Grand) and Apartment Hotels.
Explaining about ratings, Rajnish Kaistha, senior vice president of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), told ETV Bharat, “This rating and classification system is good which build confidence among tourist to hire any hotels, tour operator or travel agents because they will get confidence that these have been approved or classified by the government.”
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajeev Mehra, general secretary of Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH) said, “The government has initiated a good scheme but it has not publicized enough following which several people who are associated with the industry aren't aware about it. The government should first make people aware about the scheme so that industry people take part in it and get its benefits as well as tourists get trust after seeing such ratings.”
The Ministry also has voluntary schemes for approval and registration in categories such as Timeshare Resorts, Operational Motels, Guest Houses, Bed & Breakfast, Homestay Establishments, Tented Accommodation, as well as Online Travel Aggregators, Stand-alone Air Catering Units, Convention Centres, and Standalone Restaurants.
The approval, classification, and registration of these units received from the ministry give them more credibility and their services are preferred by travellers, including international tourists.
“The standards and criteria for the various categories are prescribed in the form of checklists detailed in respective guidelines. These checklists include number of rooms, size of the rooms, guest service amenities, provision for differently abled guests, sustainability, standards of kitchen and restaurants, skilled staff, and paid up capital. These standards are reviewed regularly,” Union Minister of Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, recently informed the Rajya Sabha.
As per guidelines for Classification and Re-classification of hotels the units are expected to maintain required standards at all times. The Classification Committee may inspect a unit at any time. Detailed mechanisms to monitor and enforce compliance with certification standards are provided in guidelines. In case of non-compliance under this voluntary scheme, de-recognition is applied, the ministry said.
For tourism service providers desiring certification from the Ministry, units with annual turnover up to Rs 10 crore are required to have a minimum of 1 staff with a degree/diploma in tourism/travel management from a recognized institute. Units with annual turnover over Rs 10 crore are required to have a minimum of 2 staffs with a degree/diploma in tourism/travel management from recognised institute.
Similarly, for hotels, various parameters are required for having skilled manpower. Through these certifications, formalisation of the sector is encouraged leading to better outcomes in term of contribution to GDP and employment. In general, the tourism and hospitality sector creates jobs directly, indirectly and indirectly.
