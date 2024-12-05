Tourism Ministry Formulates National Strategy To Promote Eco-Tourism In India

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy for Eco-Tourism to position India as a preferred global destination.

The strategic pillars have been identified for the development of Eco tourism including State Assessment and Ranking, State Strategy for Ecotourism, Capacity Building and Certification, Marketing and Promotion, Destination and Product Development, Public-Private and Community, and Partnerships Governance and Institutional Framework, Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informed the Rajya Sabha.

Shekhawat said the Ministry of Tourism promotes India in a holistic manner, through various initiatives. The ministry also regularly promotes various tourism destinations and products of Eco-Tourism through its website and social media promotions, the Minister said.

Eco-Circuit has been identified as one of the themes for the development of tourism infrastructure under the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme and it has been revamped as 'Swadesh Darshan' 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations following a tourist and destination centric approach, added Shekhawat.

The Scheme encourages the adoption of principles of sustainable tourism including environmental sustainability, socio-cultural sustainability and economic sustainability, the Union Minister informed.

Meanwhile, the development and promotion of tourism in the country is primarily done by the concerned State Governments (SGs)/Union Territory Administrations (UTs). The ministry complements the efforts of SGs/UTs by providing financial assistance to them under its ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ for development of tourism amenities on receipt of project proposals from SGs/UTs in line with the relevant scheme guidelines, availability of funds under relevant schemes etc., Shekhawat said.

Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the ministry has identified Eco Tourism as one of the themes and sanctioned 6 projects for Rs 415.44 crore. It will develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations in the country and has sanctioned 34 projects for Rs 793.20 crore, the Minister added.

The Centre in consultation with the State governments has further sanctioned 40 projects for Rs 3,295.76 crore in ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2024-25 (SASCI)’ including 2 projects in Odisha. Though the ministry recognizes the tourism potential of Simlipal and Mayurbhanj, however, no such proposal is under consideration as no proposal in the prescribed format has been received from the State government, he added.