Tourism Ministry Consults State Govts, UTs For Setting Up Dedicated Tourism Police

New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism has been continuously taking up the matter with all the State Governments and Union Territory (UT) administrations for setting up a dedicated Tourism Police, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

As a part of its endeavours to make travel for tourists safe and secure, the Ministry of Tourism has set up a round-the-clock Multi-Lingual Tourist Info-Helpline on the toll-free number or a short code 1363 in 12 languages, including 10 international languages (German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic), Hindi and English for domestic and foreign tourists to provide support service in terms of information relating to travel in India and to offer appropriate guidance to tourists in distress while travelling within India, the minister said.

“With the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism, the State governments and UT administrations of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh deployed tourist police, in one form or the other,” Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Ministry of Tourism classifies operational hotels under the star rating system and approves hotel projects under its voluntary scheme of classification/approval of hotels/hotel projects. As per the guidelines laid down by the Ministry, the hotels are classified taking into consideration various parameters. No Objection Certificates from Fire Department, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and consent to operate from State Pollution Control Board, CRZ clearance (wherever applicable), sewage treatment plant, including at ecologically sensitive areas, Shekhawat informed.

Under the National Mission on ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive’ (PRASHAD), the ministry supported the integrated development of Kedarnath Dham. The Ministry has also provided funds for the development of infrastructure for pilgrimage facilitation in Badrinath Dham and augmentation of pilgrimage infrastructure facilities at Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham, the minister added.

The Ministry of Tourism also promotes tourism destinations and products of India, including both domestic and global markets. Promotion is carried out through various initiatives, including events and social media.