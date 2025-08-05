Tourism Infrastructure Boost In Tribal Areas, 1,000 Homestays In Pipeline

New Delhi: The Centre is going ahead with a plan to establish 1,000 homestays to boost tourism and support the development of tribal communities across the country. In this regard, the government is taking steps to provide better road connectivity to the people of those areas.

A detailed ground-level survey has been conducted for preliminary identification of eligible habitations following which the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana roads will facilitate access to tribal homestays, promote rural tourism, and facilitate economic opportunities in remote areas.

“To support tribal development and initiatives such as Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan's target of establishing 1,000 homestays, the guidelines of PMGSY-IV give priority to habitations that fulfill the following criteria including habitations with a population of 500+ and 50 per cent or more Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, habitations with 50 or more STs in the over 250 population category in Aspirational Districts,” Union Minister of State of Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan told in Rajya Sabha.

He continued, “A detailed ground-level survey has been conducted for the preliminary identification of eligible habitations under PMGSY-IV. As of July 28, this year, 62 road works covering 296.301 km have been sanctioned for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir."

“The well-connected roads will facilitate access to tribal homestays, promote rural tourism, and facilitate economic opportunities in remote areas. While PMGSY is not a scheme targeted at individual communities, its impact in tribal regions has been substantial. Improved road connectivity has enhanced access to markets, enabling better prices for tribal produce and forest goods, healthcare, reducing travel time, and increasing institutional deliveries,” he added.

Independent impact evaluations of government services, including banking, social security, and e-governance, have concluded that PMGSY has led to improved rural incomes and employment opportunities.

Greater mobility and integration of tribal communities, and enhanced women’s participation in education and markets by bridging the infrastructure gap in remote areas, PMGSY acts as a development multiplier— unlocking the economic potential of tribal areas and complementing flagship initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan.

“The central government has announced collateral-free institutional credit of Mudra Loans for Homestays in the Budget Announcement for 2025-26 to assist and encourage the setting up of homestays across the country. Additionally, the government approved the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan for improving the socio-economic condition of tribal communities, and development of 1000 homestays is a part of the scheme,” Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said.

“The States/UTs can avail assistance of a maximum of Rs 5 crore for 5-10 homestays per village in a village cluster of 5-6 villages, subject to eligibility as per the guidelines issued,” Shekhawat informed Lok Sabha.

The Ministry of Tourism has put in place the Scheme of “Capacity Building for Service Providers” (CBSP) to provide education, training and certification to the tourism service providers and hospitality sector including homestay owners, to upgrade manpower at every strata of tourism industry in order to capitalise the vast tourism potential of the country to the fullest, and provide professional expertise to the local populace as well as create fresh opportunities in the tourism sector both in urban as well as rural areas.