Tourism Industry Steps Up To Build Confidence Among Tourists In J&K

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: With a significant decrease of tourists witnessed in the valley post Pahalgam terror attack, people related to the tourism industry have stepped up to boost tourism in the region and regain travellers’ trust in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tourism sector in the region is dealing with two major issues - low tourists’ turnout and dip in economy. Several tourist associations and federations related to tourism industry visited the region and tried to establish contacts with government and stakeholders.

Rajan Sehgal, chairman of Public Relation Council, Travel Agents Association told ETV Bharat, “People related to tourism sector visited different tourist places in J&K under 'Rally for the Valley'. They held talks with the government and local people regarding tourism aspects and building confidence among tourists.”

“Pahalgam incident will definitely affect tourism this season as it is a herculean task to revive this sector in such a short period. Once the Amarnath Yatra gets successful, tourists will gradually gain trust and start visiting in the region,” Sehgal said.

Highlighting the visit in J&K for reality check, Deepak Kumar Bhatnagar, a tourism industry expert, told ETV Bharat, “To do a reality check at the ground-level, a delegation visited the region to take stock of infrastructure, security and other things so that tourists easily visit here and enjoy their trip. The delegation also met all stakeholders, including the Chief Minister, who assured regarding the security aspects of tourists.”

“It is not so easy this season but we will promote tourism because in June, July and August tourists can visit here,” Bhatnagar said.

Various tourist spots in Kashmir & Jammu divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures, have been reopened for tourists.

“Met the delegation of MLAs, DDC Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons, tour and travel operators, Ponywala association and hoteliers’ associations at Pahalgam, I have assured the delegation that restrictions on other tourist spots will be lifted after thorough security assessment,” Office of LG J&K said in its official X handle.

Speaking about tourism in J&K, Rajnish Kaistha, Senior Vice President, Indian Association of Tour Operators, told ETV Bharat, “The aim of the visit was to take firsthand experience of security, administration, government and people related to the tourism sector. We have noticed that there are better security arrangements for tourists and various tourist destinations have already been reopened.”

“The delegation got feedback from tourists in the region. The visitors told us that they are satisfied with security and other matters. The travellers have started visiting the areas. Of course, not in large numbers as we were expecting earlier but they are taking interest to visit here,” Kaistha added.

A sharp decline has been noticed in tourist turnout in several divisions of J&K after the terrorist attack on civilians, mostly tourists in Pahalgam that left 26 dead.