Tourism Experts Emphasise On Ground Level Work To Boost Tribal Home Stay

New Delhi: Several tourism experts on Wednesday emphasised on ground-level work to boost tribal homestay tourism to improve tourist footfall and the livelihoods of village people in the country.

Talking about the tribal homestay, Garish Oberoi, a tourism expert, told ETV Bharat, "It is a government's initiative to bring the tribal community in the mainstream and they interact with the tourists. It's a win-win situation for both, tribal and tourists, as the tribal community will get experience to interact with local as well as international tourists. Similarly, visitors will get firsthand experience of tribal villages."

Raising some issues which are to be addressed for tribal homestay, Oberoi pointed out, "The government has to look at safety and security measures for both tourists as well as the tribal community."

Echoing similar sentiments, Rakesh Roy, Managing Committee Member, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India, told ETV Bharat, "In the foreign countries, the homestay concept is quite popular but in India how much it will succeed is hard to say right now. The people who travel by road often like to stay in homestay rooms but international travelers often prefer to rent hotels from a safety point of view. The government should first provide safety and proper road connectivity with these homestays to attract tourists."

"For better facilities for the tourists, the government has to keep more checks on these places to adhere to set norms," Roy added.

Notably, the Centre earlier this month, said Tribal Home Stays - Swadesh Darshan - will be implemented by the Ministry of Tourism to tap the tourist potential of tribal areas and to provide an alternate livelihood to the tribal community.

In villages which have tourist potential, funding will be provided to the tribal households and the village for the construction of 5-10 Homestays in one village. Each household will be eligible for Rs five lakhs for the construction of two new rooms and up to Rs three lakhs for the renovation of existing rooms and Rs five lakh for village community requirements.

Discussing the tribal homestays, Satinder Pal Singh, Executive Member, Federation of Hospitality And Tourism of Rajasthan, told ETV Bharat, "Several international tourists want to stay in such types of homestays to feel the village environment so they stay in these places. It will boost village tourism as some tourists stay there five to six months to get experience of the village."

"Nowadays security is available everywhere in India, especially for tourists and connectivity of roads is gradually improving," Singh stated.

