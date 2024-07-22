ETV Bharat / bharat

Total Enrolment In Higher Education Increases To 4.33 crore In FY22 From 3.42 crore In FY15

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament, which states that as per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) total enrolment in higher education increased to nearly 4.33 crore in the financial year 2022 from 3.42 crore in the financial year 2015, an increase of 26.5 per cent since the financial year 2015.

As per the survey, the higher education sector, comprising tertiary and post-school learning in universities and other institutions, has witnessed an acceleration in total enrolment coupled with rising enrolment equity over the past eight years.

“The rise in enrolment in higher education has been driven by underprivileged sections such as SC, ST and OBC, with a faster growth in female enrolment across sections. Female enrolment in higher education increased to 2.07 crore in FY-22 from 1.57 crore in FY-15, a 31.6 per cent increase. The growing equity in higher education implies better employment opportunities for the hitherto backward sections,” the survey mentioned.

India has 26.52 crore students in school, 4.33 crore in higher education and more than 11 crore learners in skilling institutions. The vast expanse of the educational landscape comprises 14.89 lakh schools, 1.50 lakh secondary schools, 1.42 lakh higher secondary schools, 1,168 universities, 45,473 colleges, 12,002 standalone institutions, 94.8 lakh teachers in school education and 15.98 lakh teachers in higher education, the survey states.

The National Credit Framework (NCrF), announced under National Education Policy 2020 in April 2023, forms the bulwark of the regulatory architecture underpinning life-long learning. Bolstering the regulatory architecture is an extensive array of digital solutions, such as digital public infrastructure (DPI), which act as force multipliers.

The survey highlighted that as education is one of the most critical areas for India’s development, mission-mode and cost-effective implementation of well-designed and well-intentioned programmes is essential to improve the quality of education, especially primary education, without which further years of education add little value. To realise the same, unity of purpose and convergence of efforts across the central, state and local governments is called for, as ‘public education’ is a concurrent list subject.