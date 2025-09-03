Torrential Rains Lash North India; IMD Issues Red Alerts as Floods, Landslides Trigger State Of Emergency

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The northern region of India is under siege from torrential monsoon rains with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and parts of Punjab. The region suffers from flash flooding, landslides, overflowing rivers, and crumbling infrastructure, leaving thousands trapped and officials struggling to return to normalcy.

While Delhi NCR received a downgraded weather warning of light showers, the Yamuna breached the hazard mark of 206.03 meters on Tuesday evening; last call for evacuating low-lying areas of the capital!

School Closures Across States

Due to safety concerns for students, authorities across multiple northern states have ordered school closures.

• Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Shimla, and Jammu & Kashmir, were closed on Wednesday.

• Also in Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr/Baghpat administrates declared holidays.

• Bulandshahr's Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Lakshmi Kant Pandey, confirmed the suspension of classes across all boards (up to Class 12) because of heavy rains.

• Meanwhile, in Kashmir, the Directorate of School Education, declared the closure of all schools across the division.

Local residents wade through floodwaters after a rise in water level of the Ravi river following heavy rains at a village near Ajnala, about 28 km from Amritsar on August 29, 2025. (AFP)

Universities have followed suit. The University of Punjab declared a "0 week" from September 1st to 7th, halting all academic activities, except admitting new students and allotting hostels.

Cross-Border Alert to Pakistan

Amid fears of rising river levels, India has issued a fresh warning to Pakistan about the possibility of cross-border flooding along the Sutlej River.

According to government sources, the alert was conveyed through diplomatic channels on humanitarian grounds. This is the second such warning in a week, highlighting the seriousness of the situation as heavy inflows from India raise the risk of flooding downstream in Pakistan.

Residents ride a tractor through floodwaters after Ravi river overflowed following heavy rains in a village near Ajnala, around 28 kms from Amritsar on August 30, 2025. (AFP)

Himachal and J&K: Roads Caved In, Landslides Block Highways

In Himachal Pradesh, persistent rainfall has caused landslides in a number of districts. The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) showed that 1,337 roads have been blocked:

Mandi: 282 roads

Shimla: 255 roads

Chamba: 239 roads

Kullu: 205 roads

Sirmaur: 140 roads

Major highways NH-3 (Mandi–Dharampur road), NH-305 (Aut–Sainj), NH-5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet road), and NH-707 (Hatkoti–Paonta Sahib) are closed. Restoration work has started, but officials warned that continuous rain is disrupting the work.

An ambulance makes its way through the flooded waters of the Beas river at Baoopur village in the Kapurthala district of India's Punjab state on August 29, 2025. (AFP)

Delhi-NCR: Yamuna Surpasses Danger Mark

In Delhi, the Yamuna River has reached above the danger level of 206 meters at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB). As a result, the movement of traffic on this structure has been stopped. Low-lying areas such as Monastery Market near Kashmiri Gate and Yamuna Bank were evacuated.

Heavy rain in the upper catchment areas and large releases from the Hathnikund Barrage, are causing the Yamuna's rise. Authorities say the river may continue to rise and the possibility of urban flooding in the national capital remains.

The IMD has now downgraded warnings for Noida, Ghaziabad and parts of Delhi to a yellow alert for light rain. However, according to the Lucknow Met Centre Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad may experience very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway has been shut for the second consecutive day after multiple landslides between Udhampur and Banihal. The IMD has warned of cloudbursts, flash floods, and more landslides in districts such as Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Rajouri, and Ramban over the next 24 hours.

Officials confirmed at least two deaths in Jammu region, where a woman and her daughter were killed after their house collapsed. Meanwhile, 40 villagers remain trapped in floodwaters in Doda district.

Punjab: 30 Dead, 3.5 Lakh Affected

Punjab has emerged as one of the worst-hit states in this wave of monsoon rains. At least 30 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across 23 districts. Nearly 3.5 lakh people have been affected by floods.

District-wise impact:

Gurdaspur: 324 villages affected

Amritsar: 135 villages

Hoshiarpur: 119 villages

The IMD has issued red alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, and Nawashahr, while Chandigarh and surrounding regions are under orange alert.

Flood-affected residents row a boat across the engorged Beas river at Baoopur village in Kapurthala district in India's Punjab state on August 30, 2025. (AFP)

Haryana and UP: Waterlogging and Disruptions

In Haryana, residential areas of Ambala witnessed severe waterlogging, while parts of Karnal received heavy rainfall. The IMD has kept the state under an orange alert for heavy rainfall, warning of potential flooding.

In Uttar Pradesh, school closures were extended across multiple districts. Gautam Buddh Nagar’s District Magistrate ordered a holiday for all schools up to Class 12, including government, private, CBSE, ICSE, and madarsa institutions.

Flight Operations Hit

Bad weather has also disrupted air connectivity. Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory, warning of flight delays and cancellations to Leh due to poor weather. “We are working closely with all stakeholders to support passengers and minimize inconvenience,” the advisory said.

The IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand for Wednesday and Thursday. In Uttarakhand, districts including Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Bageshwar, and Champawat remain under red alert.