Ground Report From Jharkhand's Palamu Where Maoist Leader Tulsi Bhuiyan Was Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

Palamu: A top leader of the CPI (Maoist) outfit identified as Tulsi Bhuiyan has been allegedly killed in an encounter with the Police on the Hussainabad-Pandu border. The encounter lasted close to 12 hours, and the Police recovered a self-loading rifle (SLR).

On reaching ground zero, ETV Bharat’s team found Bhuiyan’s body alongside his SLR. The entire area was cordoned off by the Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. Nobody was allowed to enter the area.

The encounter spot lies between Naiyya, under the jurisdiction of Pandu Police Station and Barwahi under Hussainabad. Sources said that at this spot in the dense forest located between two hills, Maoist leader Nitesh Yadav who has a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head had taken refuge along with his teammates identified as Sanjay Godram, Thegan Maniyan, Tulsi Bhuiyan and others. Godram also has a Rs 10 lakh reward on his head.

The encounter that started on Monday evening and continued till early Tuesday morning took place along a small stream. Sources said that on the basis of a tip off a team led by Palamu Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Singh started a search operation against the Maoists. This team also had Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) S Mohammad Yakub of Hussainabad.

The team had travelled two hours on foot to reach the spot. It also had personnel of CRPF’s 172 Battalion and Jaguar assault team of Jharkhand. The Police claim that the Maoists started firing at them the moment they reached the spot and they returned the fire. Sporadic firing continued from both the sides throughout the night.

The remoteness of the encounter spot can be gauged from the fact that no vehicle can go from Mahuadand picket which is 9 km away, Mohammadganj Police Station 20 km, Hussainabad Police Station 25 km and Pandu Police Station 9 km away. “It is a hilly and rocky terrain that has a lot of vegetation. It is very challenging. Our Jawans showed a lot of courage, restraint and wisdom while carrying out this operation,” said Rakesh Singh.

Sources said that since 2016-17 Yadav had made the area around Hussainabad, Pandu, Haidarnagar and Mohammadganj Police Station as his base. He had been functioning from the area around the encounter site for the last one year and treated it as a safe haven.

Sources say that the Palamu Police busted this den and while Yadav managed to escape, his colleague Bhuiyan was killed. It is believed that Yadav too sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and was seriously injured.

The Police have launched a hunt to nab him. The Jharkhand government has placed a reward of Rs 15 lakh while the Bihar government has placed a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head. He is accused of carrying out more than 70 Maoist attacks in these two states. These include the Kala Pahad blast of 2016 in which seven Police personnel had died, an attack at Gaya and Aurangabad border in 2016-17 where 10 Cobra jawans were killed and the 2013 attack at Kaudia in Vishrampur Police Station area of Palamu where 15 commanders of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group, had been killed.

“This is the only Maoist team active in Palamu. They are being targeted under a campaign directed by Palamu ASP. We are following the surrender policy of the government and are also engaging them. The hard work of the Police officers and jawans is paying off,” said Mohammad Yakub.

There was a wedding going on at Daldaliya village located at a distance of 3 km from the encounter site. The villagers only came to know that an encounter was underway when the disc jockey (DJ) stopped playing the music.

“We could hear the gunshots only after the baraat left and the DJ stopped playing. Everyone was scared and rushed home,” related Shyamlal Bhuiyan of Daldaliya.