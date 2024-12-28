ETV Bharat / bharat

Top Leaders, Foreign Dignitaries Pay Last Respects To Manmohan Singh At Nigambodh Ghat

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during state funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, at the Nigambodh Ghat, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Top leaders, including foreign dignitaries, on Saturday paid their last respects to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat, with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying wreaths on the mortal remains of the departed Congress leader.

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful were among the foreign dignitaries to pay tributes to Singh.

Besides President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Leaders of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders who paid their last tributes to the former prime minister at the crematorium.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the three services chiefs also paid their last respects to Singh. The procession carrying Singh's mortal remains reached the crematorium at around 11.30 am, where the last rites will be performed shortly. Draped in the Tricolour, the flower-bedecked casket was placed on a raised platform, where leaders cutting across party lines laid wreaths on Singh's mortal remains.

Earlier, the final journey of Singh began from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning after Congress leaders paid homage to their departed leader. The vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of "Manmohan Singh Amar rahe".