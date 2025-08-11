Top Bihar Politicians Get Security Upgrade Amid Election Heat

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Bihar government has decided to enhance the security of six politicians, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, keeping in view the forthcoming Assembly elections.

State Home Department Special Secretary K.S. Anupam sent a letter to the Bihar Police Additional Director General (Special Branch) in this regard on Saturday (August 9), but it was made public on Monday. The letter stated that the decision was made based on the state security committee's VIP security recommendations from their meeting on August 1.

Senior police officers said that the decision was taken after reviewing the leaders' increased political activities, crowd sizes at public gatherings, and threat assessment in the wake of the Assembly polls that are expected to be held in November.

Choudhary, who is one of the two deputy chief ministers of the state and is among the tallest leaders in the Bihar unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is also among its probable chief ministerial candidates. The state police will henceforth provide him with ‘advance security liaison’ (ASL) and Z+ category cover.

The ASL surveys the location of public events and gives a green signal only after reviewing all security protocols. Choudhary previously enjoyed Z-category security.

Tejashwi is currently the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and enjoys the rank of a cabinet minister. He had Y+ security cover, which has been enhanced to the Z category now.

The RJD leader’s mother and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi had recently alleged that there were four attempts on his life in the recent months and that his security was inadequate. She had been demanding an upgrade, and the state government had approved it.

Purnea Lok Sabha member Rajesh Ranjan, aka Pappu Yadav, who won as an independent candidate, Araria BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh, and BJP MLA from the Barh constituency, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu, have been provided Y+ security, while Janata Dal United (JDU) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has been given Y category security.

Pappu had been requesting an upgrade for quite some time, while Gyanu, despite being in the BJP, is considered close to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He was previously in the JDU. Neeraj has been very vocal in his verbal attacks on Opposition leaders.