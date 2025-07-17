ETV Bharat / bharat

Too Early To Draw Conclusions On AI Plane Crash, Refrain From Spreading Narratives: AAIB

AAIB urged both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process.

Too Early To Draw Conclusions On AI Plane Crash, Refrain From Spreading Narratives: AAIB
Wreckage and various parts of the Air India plane that crashed last month are seen under tight security at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Saturday, July 12, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 17, 2025 at 7:42 PM IST

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Thursday said it is too early to reach any definite conclusions on the Air India plane crash as the probe is still on and urged everyone to refrain from spreading premature narratives amid speculations about the cause of the fatal accident.

"It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing," AAIB Director General G V G Yugandhar said in a statement.

Appealing to all concerned to await publication of the final investigation report, AAIB said this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards safety of Indian aviation industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded facts. The statement comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting that pilot error led to the crash of the Air India plane that killed 260 people on June 12. The Boeing 787-8 aircraft, enroute from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after take off.

"The purpose of the AAIB's investigation and preliminary report is to provide information about 'WHAT' happened. The preliminary report has to be seen in this light. At this stage, it is too early to reach to any definite conclusions. The investigation by AAIB is still not complete. The final investigation report will come out with root causes and recommendations," the statement said.

AAIB also urged both the public and the media to refrain from spreading premature narratives that risk undermining the integrity of the investigative process. "It is essential to respect the sensitivity of the loss faced by family members of deceased passengers, crew of the aircraft and other deceased persons on ground," it said and added that the accident has been the most devastating accident in recent aviation history.

The investigation is being undertaken in a rigorous and most professional manner in accordance with the AAIB Rules and international protocols, the statement said. Against the backdrop of concerns raised about the preliminary probe report, AAIB asserted that it has a flawless record in investigating 92 accidents and 111 serious incidents since its inception in 2012.

"Even now, apart from investigating in the ill-fated Air India's B787-8 aircraft VT-ANB, several other accidents and serious incidents are under investigation," the statement noted.

Therefore, AAIB appeals to all concerned to await publication of Final Investigation Report after completion of the Investigation. AAIB will also publish updates, as and when required, which have technical and public interest.

