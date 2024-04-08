AP Assembly Election 2024: Chiranjeevi Blesses His Brother Pawan Kalyan, Donates Rs 5 Cr to Janasena

Amaravati/Hyderabad : Popular Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi has donated 5 crore rupees for his brother Pawan Kalyan's party, Janasena, which is in the midst of campaign for the combined elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and the Lok Sabha. Chiranjeevi, popularly known as Megastar, blessed Janasena party and leader Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan and Naga Babu went together to the shooting location of Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Vishwambhara' in Muchchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad. There Chiranjeevi warmly greeted Pawan Kalyan and blessed him. After receiving the blessings of Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan got emotional and bowed at the feet of his elder brother. Later, a donation of 5 crore rupees was given to Pawan Kalyan in the form of a check for the conduct of the Janasena electioneering.

Pawan has been waiting for Chiranjeevi's blessings for ten years since the establishment of the party. Chiranjeevi blessed Pawan Kalyan at the feet of his family deity, God Anjaniputra. Pawan was emotional as he was invited and blessed and provided financial support to the party. Pawan Kalyan got the assurance that his brother Chiranjeevi is behind him in his election aspirations. After that, all three Mega brothers interacted for a while.

Chiranjeevi watched on TV the programmes of Pawan Kalyan seeking the blessings of Lokapavani Nukalamma deity during the Vijayabheri Sabha held at Anakapalli on Sunday. After that, the Megastar invited Pawan. Party sources said that Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan has also decided to support the Janasena party financially.