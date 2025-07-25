Toll Plaza User Fees Not Linked to Project Cost Recovery, Says Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the collection of user fee at toll plazas on National Highways is not related to the recovery of project development cost.

Responding to a query by Kanimozhi in Lok Sabha, the minister said the fees are collected for the use of a completed section of National Highway by the provisions of the NH Fee Rules.

The Minister added that the toll fees on National Highways and Expressways are collected as per the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008, and continue even after concession agreements expire. After concession periods end, toll plazas are transferred to government control, which continues to collect fees to fund highway maintenance and development.

"There are various provisions for discounts in user fees and monthly passes for local and regular users of National Highways across the country, as per the NH Fee Rules, 2008. Additionally, no fee is levied for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, tractors, and animal-drawn vehicles provided no service road is available," the minister added.

The union minister also provided the state-wise details of the toll plazas across the country. As of June 2025, Rajasthan tops the list with 162 toll plazas, and Meghalaya has the least number of toll plazas. Tamil Nadu has 72 toll plazas.