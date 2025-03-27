ETV Bharat / bharat

Toll Hike: Travel On Delhi-Meerut Expressway And NH-9 To Get Costlier From April 1

New Delhi: If you travel on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and National Highway 9, this news is important for you. Starting April 1, 2025, commuting on these routes will become more expensive as new toll rates come into effect.

The toll for commercial vehicles has increased more than that of private vehicles. From April 1, private four-wheelers will have to pay Rs 170 as toll on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

For those traveling from Delhi to Hapur via NH-9, the toll at Chijarsi Toll Plaza will rise from Rs 170 to Rs 175 for private four-wheelers. Similarly, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will also see a toll hike, further adding to the financial burden on commuters.