Toll Hike: Travel On Delhi-Meerut Expressway And NH-9 To Get Costlier From April 1

New Delhi: If you travel on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and National Highway 9, this news is important for you. Starting April 1, 2025, commuting on these routes will become more expensive as new toll rates come into effect.
The toll for commercial vehicles has increased more than that of private vehicles. From April 1, private four-wheelers will have to pay Rs 170 as toll on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
For those traveling from Delhi to Hapur via NH-9, the toll at Chijarsi Toll Plaza will rise from Rs 170 to Rs 175 for private four-wheelers. Similarly, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will also see a toll hike, further adding to the financial burden on commuters.
From April 1, 2025, at 12:00 midnight, new toll rates will apply to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Private light vehicles will be charged Rs 295 for travel between Jakholi and Chhajju Nagar, while the toll from Duhai to Jakholi will be Rs 100. Vehicles entering from various points on the expressway will also have to pay revised toll charges.
With these hikes, the cost of travel on key expressways is set to rise, impacting daily commuters and transporters alike.
