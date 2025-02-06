ETV Bharat / bharat

Token Is Now Mandatory For Free 'Prasad' In Shirdi Shrine

Shirdi: The Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) implemented the free food token system in the 'Prasadalaya' to curb misbehaviour in the dining hall from Thursday onward, officials said.

SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar said that arrangements have been made to provide free food tokens after the worship of Sai Baba. He further said that the entry into the Prasadalaya will not be possible without a token.

The initiative took place after several complaints of criminals, drug addicts, and some smokers entering the Prasadalaya and harassing the devotees were received by the SSST.

As per Sansthan's record, on average a total of 50,000 devotees take advantage of 'Sai Prasad' each day. To curb the mischievousness, some restrictions have been imposed on the entry of the Prasadalaya by the Sansthan.

Devotees who come out after visiting the shrine will be given tokens for free food at the Sai Prasadalaya along with Udi-Bundi Prasad. Arrangements have been made to give tokens for free food at the Prasadalaya. Accommodation arrangements and tokens will also be given to the relatives of patients at both the Sai Sansthan hospitals, the CEO added.