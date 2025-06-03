Toddler's Viral Video Demanding Biryani Props Kerala Govt To Revise Anganwadi Food Menu

Thiruvananthapuram: Fulfilling Shanku's long-desired wish to have biryani in place of salted rice in the Anganwadi, the Kerala government has revised the food menu.

A video of the three-and-a-half-year-old from Anganwadi number 1 in Prayar Kinarmukku under Devikulangara Panchayat went viral, where he said he wanted Birnanim Porichha Kozhiyum. Sanku's innocent wish was captured on video while his mother was serving food during lunch and shared on social media. Women and Child Development Minister Veena George, who took note of this, had earlier promised to revise the food menu in Anganwadi.

George said the Women and Child Development Department has revised the food menu for Anganwadi to ensure the health benefits for the children by reducing the amount of sugar and salt intake and to make it tastier by including energy and protein that helps in growth, as per the nutritional standards. The supplementary nutrition for Anganwadi children, such as breakfast, lunch and general feeding, has also been revised. This is the first time that a unified food menu is being implemented. George released the revised 'model food menu' for Anganwadi children at the state-level inauguration of the Anganwadi Pravesamotsavam held in Pathanamthitta.

The minister, who watched Shanku's video longing for a change in food items, assured that she would review the food menu, factoring in Shanku's opinion. Subsequently, the Women and Child Development Department held a meeting at various levels to ensure the health of the children and revised the food menu. The menu has been arranged to include egg biryani and pulao. Milk and eggs, which were provided every two days, have been changed to three days each.

Shanku and minister Veena George. (ETV Bharat)

According to the revised menu, a variety of food is provided every day. On Monday, it has milk, pitta, kozhukatta/ilayada for breakfast, rice for lunch, chickpea curry, leaf curry, upperi/thoran, grains and lentil stew as main course. On Tuesday, Nutri Ladu is served for breakfast, egg biryani/mutt pulao for lunch, fruit cup, and ragi ada as the main meal. On Wednesday, milk, pitta, kozhukatta/elayada and peanut candy are given in the breakfast; lentil porridge, veg potato curry, soy dry fry in lunch and idli, sambar, putt, green peas curry in the main meal. On Thursday, the breakfast menu contains ragi and rice-ata/elayappam; rice, sprouted chickpeas, spinach, sambar, egg and omelette in lunch and aval, jaggery and fruit mix in the main meal. The Friday breakfast has milk and kozhukatta; rice, chickpea curry, avil, leaf curry and toran in lunch and wheat crumb pulao in the main meal. Nutri Ladoo will be served on Saturday morning, along with vegetable pulao, egg, raita, and a common meal of grain soup will be served. The menu includes information on the ingredients used to prepare each dish and the nutritional value of energy and protein contained in them.

Meanwhile, the Women and Child Development Department clarified that if Shanku had requested chicken biryani through the video, it would not be practical to distribute chicken to Anganwadis at that time.