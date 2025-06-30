Today's Political Atmosphere Not Favourable For Indian Democracy: Dhankhar

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed concern over the current political scenario in the country, saying today's political atmosphere is not favourable for Indian democracy and social health. He also dismissed former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's claim that he was under pressure, saying he neither functions under any pressure nor exerts pressure (on anyone).

Speaking at 'Sneh Milan Samaroh' organised by the Rajasthan Pragatisheel Manch at the Constitution Club here, Dhankhar said the intensity and tone of political exchanges today were detrimental to the democratic and social fabric of the nation. He said the environment and temperature of politics today are neither suitable for democracy nor are they in tune with ancient civilisational values.

"Political rivals are not enemies. Enemies may exist across borders but there should be none within the country," the vice president said.

He called for greater decorum in legislative conduct, cautioning that public disenchantment with the conduct of lawmakers inside legislatures could erode faith in democratic institutions.

"It is worrying to see what is happening in the temples of democracy. If the sanctity of these institutions is compromised, people will seek alternatives," he said, adding that former legislators could play a key role in improving the quality of public discourse.

Dhankhar noted that constitutional authorities are often criticised, particularly when the state and central governments belong to different political dispensations. Also, he said, the governor in such a state becomes an easy punching bag.

"Now even the vice president and the president are being brought into this space. In my view, this is not fair," he said.

Highlighting the importance of a healthy opposition, the vice president said the opposition is a vital part of democracy and not an adversary. He advocated for open expression and dialogue.

"Expression is the soul of democracy. But when expression becomes repressive, intolerant or dismissive of opposing views, it loses its meaning. Constructive debate is essential. Listening to others gives strength to one's own views," he said.

Reacting to Gehlot's statement, Dhankhar said he (the vice president) does not work under pressure and does not pressure anyone. Gehlot had recently alleged in Jodhpur that the opposition leaders were not allowed to speak in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. He alleged that all this was happening under pressure from the vice president and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying they (VP and Speaker) too were under pressure.

"I can say this with certainty that I am under no pressure. I neither exert pressure on anyone nor do I come under any pressure. Speaking on the soil of Rajasthan, I say this because the remark has come from a close and long-time friend of mine," he said, while indirectly referring to Gehlot.

"I have personally observed that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cannot be brought under pressure. I work with him closely," he said.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade said the president, vice president and governors are constitutional authorities and they are bound by the responsibility of upholding the Constitution. There is no other kind of pressure on them, he said.

He said the Constitution is supreme and collective efforts are needed to strengthen the democratic institutions in the country. "The Constitution is supreme and cannot be altered. For democracy to remain strong, public representatives must continuously work in the interest of the people," the governor said. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also attended the programme.