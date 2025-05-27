To Thwart Attack, CGCRI Developing New Glass For Bulletproof Vehicles, Choppers, Ships

Kolkata: Avenging the Pahalgam terror attack, 'Operation Sindoor' was launched and although aerial action was ceased, Indian armed forces are continuing their activities to increase their military strength.

Amid this, glass with higher resistance and strength but less weight is being created for bulletproof vehicles, helicopters, ships and several other weapons. A major role in this endeavour is being played by Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI) in West Bengal's Jadavpur area.

Research is underway in CGCRI (ETV Bharat)

According to sources, "Research is underway to decrease weight and increase the strength of the glass used in bulletproof cars and weapons with the help of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The initial phase of the testing conducted by the CGCRI scientists has been successful."

This new glass is being made from ceramics (nano crystals) and advanced materials. Through nanocrystallisation, a relatively thin, light weight and transparent glass has already been prepared that it is capable of resisting bullets fired from an AK-47 from 10 metres away.

In the initial stage, DRDO, Chandigarh has certified the quality of this new material and soon further quality verification will be done by firing three or six bullets simultaneously from a distance of 10 metres.

Glass is being prepared from ceramic (ETV Bharat)

"We have been working with their scientists after receiving a tender from DRDO and are trying to come up with thin and light-weight glass by mixing ceramics and glass. Also, we are also working closely with scientists from NMRL in Maharashtra under DRDO. Following their advice, we are trying to make this glass stronger but lighter. We have already signed MoUs with five multinational companies in the presence of members of NITI Aayog and the Central DG of CSIR," Prof Bikramjit Basu, CGCRI director told ETV Bharat.

Researchers claimed there is a lot of dependence on foreign countries for the glass used in bulletproof vehicles or materials used by the armed forces. Presently, although the glass is made by collecting materials from several companies, the raw materials are procured from abroad. Efforts are now on to reduce foreign dependence completely.

The glass currently used is much heavier and so research is on to reduce the weight, scientists said adding, the new glass, made from a mixture of glass and ceramic, called glass-ceramic, will be relatively thinner but much stronger and transparent.

Atiyar Rahman Mollah, senior principal scientist, Specialty Glass Division, CGCRI, said, "To thwart attacks, multiple layers of thick glass are used in bulletproof vehicles, resulting which, the glass becomes heavy and the vehicle's speed decreases. The space for sitting or carrying equipment also gets reduced, making it difficult to operate the steering or drive. Likewise, the fuel or cost also increases. We are trying to counter all these factors and create more resistant and lighter glass. We are trying to create powerful glass-ceramic material by using glass and 20-30 nanometer crystals. On behalf of DRDO, we are trying to improve this glass for the three forces. Along with bulletproof vehicles, this new glass will be used also in helicopters of the Air Force or multiple ships of the Navy."