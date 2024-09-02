To Improve Farmers' Lives, PM Modi Announces Digital Agriculture Mission Launch

New Delhi: In an endeavour to improve the lives of farmers through technology, the Union cabinet led by PM Modi on Monday announced the launch of the Digital Agriculture Mission worth Rs 2,817 crore.

Addressing the media on cabinet decisions here in New Delhi, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, " Today, 7 major decisions have been taken in the cabinet meeting for improving the lives of farmers and increasing their income...The first is the Digital Agriculture Mission. This is being developed along the lines of the structure of Digital Public Infrastructure for agriculture. A few good pilot projects have been taken up and we have achieved success. On that basis, with a total investment of Rs 2,817 Crores, the Digital Agriculture Mission will be set up.

"The second decision is related to food and nutritional security. How do we prepare our farmers, and our agriculture community for climate-resilient crop sciences and food security and nutritional security for 2047 - keeping this in mind 6 pillars have been set up for this programme which will be done at an expense of Rs 3,979 Crores, added Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

To improve farmers' lives, the Cabinet approved a total of seven agriculture projects worth Rs 14,235.30 crore. The third large investment of Rs 2,291 crore has been allocated for strengthening agricultural education, management, and social sciences under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). This initiative aims to modernise agricultural education in line with the New Education Policy 2020. Vaishnav said that it will incorporate the latest technologies, including digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and remote sensing. The curriculum will also include natural farming techniques and climate resilience measures.

Besides, the Cabinet has allocated substantial funds for key agricultural initiatives including Rs 1,702 crore for Sustainable Livestock Health and Production. This initiative will significantly improve animal health management, dairy production, genetic resource management, and animal nutrition. Rs 1129.30 crore for the Sustainable Development of Horticulture- This funding will greatly boost the cultivation of various crops and the development of vegetables, floriculture, mushrooms, spices, and medicinal plants. Finally, the cabinet has approved Rs 1,202 crore for Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Rs 1,115 crore for Natural Resource Management to empower farmers with the knowledge and tools for effective resource management.

Read more: PM Modi Performs Bhoomi Pujan Of India's Largest Vadhavan Port In Palghar