To Drive Five Crore Bangladeshis, 25 Crore Hindus Will Come Out In One Call: Togadia

Mathura: Amid the surging pressure on Bangladesh for its persecution of minorities, former Vishva Hindu Parishad Pravin Togadia said to drive out the five crore Muslims in Bangladesh, 25 crore Hindus will come out in just one call.

Togadia was addressing officials and workers at Govardhan in Mathura on Saturday. "I had resigned from the post of Chief Minister in Gujarat. I want to awaken the Hindus. In 2002, 50 lakh Hindus came out of their homes on my one call," the president of the AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad said.

He said it is very important to bring a law to stop the Muslim population. "There are five crore Muslims in Bangladesh. The line to drive out Muslims from Bangladesh will be the same old one. We have fought a lot in history. Now if I raise my voice, not 50 lakh but 25 crore people will come out of their homes," the renowned cancer surgeon said.

"I had once made a plan in Gujarat. I am preparing another plan. In Gujarat, people had said 'You should become the Chief Minister'. Some people were ready in my name. I was both a Hindu and a Patel. I had a strong influence on all castes. Patels are more in numbers in terms of population. People there wanted to make me the Chief Minister but I refused. My view was that Hindus will survive only when they wake up in the villages and streets. That is why I refused the post of Chief Minister," he said.

"I was the one who included Narendra Modi's name for the chief ministerial post. Now, we will not know much about who will contest and how. Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Hindu organisations are working tirelessly to awaken Hindus. Being a Hindu, it is also necessary to recite Hanuman Chalisa," he added.