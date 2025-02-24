To Destabilise India, Pakistan Has Become Unstable: Anurag Thakur

Jammu: Taking a dig at Pakistan, former Union Minister and BJP parliamentarian Anurag Thakur said to destabilise India, Pakistan itself has become destabilised and whenever they try to do any untoward incident, the Indian Army gives them a befitting reply. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Thakur said Pakistan has been given befitting replies in the past and whenever they try for any adventure, the Army knows how to retort.

"In the past, we have given them befitting replies and in the future too, the same thing will happen. To destabilise India, Pakistan itself has become destabilised. No country wants their neighbour to become a failed state and we don't want this at all. We never wanted bad for them but the one who wants bad for someone else, gets the same in return," Thakur said.

He was in Jammu for "Budget pe Charcha" (talk on the Union Budget) with stakeholders and addressed a press meet ahead of it to apprise what the budget is all about and what all Jammu and Kashmir has got.

Hailing the increase in the tax slabs as a big step towards giving financial strength to the middle class who shelled out hefty amounts, even on Rs 8 lakh income, he said, "When former PM Indira Gandhi brought tax in 1970, people had to give 97 per cent tax. Till 2014, when Congress was in power, there was a lot of tax burden on the people of the country but now Modiji has ensured that there will be zero tax up to the income of Rs 12 lakh which is a great step towards giving financial strength to the middle class."

"Congress only deceived taxpayers in the name of income tax exemptions, while the Modi government, respecting taxpayers, has provided income tax exemptions up to ₹12 lakh," he shared on X.

Replying to a query on the presence of the Rohingya community in Jammu and a few of them allegedly having some links with terrorists as well and the state government with their hands tied by the union government to act against them, he said, "The government should act against them without hiding behind excuses."

Thakur said India has become a giant in exports. "India has exports of Rs 1.20 lakh crore only in the smartphone industry and it will go up to Rs 4 lakh crore. Earlier, toys were imported but now export has increased three times. In defence, India used to be the biggest importer of defence equipment but presently we have exported arms and ammunition. Defence manufacturing to the tune of up to Rs 26,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore is happening in India. In aircraft and related things, we are also moving forward," he added.

On the probable impact of train connectivity to Kashmir on the business of Jammu, Thakur said, "When TV came, it was felt that newspapers will become obsolete and when internet came, other related things will vanish. But nothing of the sort happened. One had to increase his strength and capabilities and nothing will become a hindrance. Jammu hosts lakhs of Vaishno Devi pilgrims and those who want to go beyond that can go, but most of them visit Jammu as well. Tourist destinations of Jammu and Kashmir have their own place and I believe that the UT administration should work towards making packages involving both places."