To Achieve Real Development, Result-Driven Approach Is Essential: Pratap Padode

New Delhi: In his new book Tarmac to Tower, author and Founder of the First Construction Council, Pratap Padode, discusses India's infrastructure growth story. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he argues that India today needs to focus on development that yields tangible results.

He emphasises that if India truly aims to become a developed nation by 2047, we must accelerate progress across various sectors. He pointed out that improving our education system is just the start—there's also an urgent need to enhance vocational training and address other critical areas to keep up with our ambitious goals.

He also outlines a detailed development timeline, month by month, spanning over a decade, from 2012 to 2023. He begins the book by highlighting that in India, some citizens have access to 24/7 electricity, easy road access to markets, fast internet, quality educational institutions, and healthcare centres. These people, he argues, hold an unfair advantage over those who lack these basic facilities.

Padode further argues that access to cricket coaching today can provide a chance to play in the Indian Premier League. Similarly, access to a video camera can turn a teenager into a sensation on YouTube or Instagram.

Moreover, having a train stop at a small village station could unlock a world of opportunities for farmers who currently endure long, winding, and often dangerous journeys to reach city markets. More and more, governments are being held accountable for providing infrastructure as a fundamental right, the writer contends.

In his book, Padode takes a deep dive into the period from 1995 to 2024, charting the changes in policies and attitudes toward infrastructure development. He traces the journey from the optimistic growth years, through the policy paralysis of 2012, to the renewed drive for progress that followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.