To Achieve Real Development, Result-Driven Approach Is Essential: Pratap Padode

New Delhi: In his new book Tarmac to Tower, author and Founder of the First Construction Council, Pratap Padode, discusses India's infrastructure growth story. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he argues that India today needs to focus on development that yields tangible results.
He emphasises that if India truly aims to become a developed nation by 2047, we must accelerate progress across various sectors. He pointed out that improving our education system is just the start—there's also an urgent need to enhance vocational training and address other critical areas to keep up with our ambitious goals.
He also outlines a detailed development timeline, month by month, spanning over a decade, from 2012 to 2023. He begins the book by highlighting that in India, some citizens have access to 24/7 electricity, easy road access to markets, fast internet, quality educational institutions, and healthcare centres. These people, he argues, hold an unfair advantage over those who lack these basic facilities.
Padode further argues that access to cricket coaching today can provide a chance to play in the Indian Premier League. Similarly, access to a video camera can turn a teenager into a sensation on YouTube or Instagram.
Moreover, having a train stop at a small village station could unlock a world of opportunities for farmers who currently endure long, winding, and often dangerous journeys to reach city markets. More and more, governments are being held accountable for providing infrastructure as a fundamental right, the writer contends.
In his book, Padode takes a deep dive into the period from 1995 to 2024, charting the changes in policies and attitudes toward infrastructure development. He traces the journey from the optimistic growth years, through the policy paralysis of 2012, to the renewed drive for progress that followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.
Padode argues that after the 2014 General Elections, the Modi government took over from UPA 2 with a strong mandate as part of the National Democratic Alliance. While the government initially faced challenges in making headway, its efforts were further undermined by the disruptions caused by demonetization and the implementation of GST, he argues.
Yet, despite these obstacles — and the devastating impact of the pandemic—India's economy saw an unexpected and impressive recovery, the writer contends.
Despite India becoming the toast of the world, private investment continues to be cautious, and capital remains hesitant to take risks. What’s holding it back? Padode raises the critical question: What do we, as a nation, need to do to fulfil our undeniable potential and achieve sustained, high growth? With our demographic dividend, he argues, this is the moment we must seize.
He also emphasises that India is now on the brink of greatness. Its potential has been recognized, its shortcomings exposed, and efforts are underway to address them, he argues.
The country is strong enough to fend off challenges and wise enough to seize the opportunities that will propel it into the league of the world’s most powerful nations. The time has come for Viksit Bharat. With the right political will, all the necessary pieces are in place to turn our vision of infrastructure, progress, and sustainable development into reality, the writer concludes.