TN Will Move SC To Release Rs 2,152-crore Held Back By Centre: CM Stalin

Chennai: Addressing a book release event on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the BJP-led Centre of halting education funds to the state for petty politics and asserted that his government will move the Supreme Court for the release of over Rs 2,000 crore.

Stalin said the funds, to the tune of Rs 2,152 crore, were not released as Tamil Nadu disagreed with the three-language policy envisioned by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. "The BJP-led Centre has halted education funds to Tamil Nadu for its petty politics. The funds were meant for education, students and teachers," Stalin added.

He asserted that, like the state's win in the Governor case, where the apex court fixed deadlines for the Governor/President over Bills, the education funds-related issue will be sorted.

He said the struggle to bring education under the state list of the Constitution would continue as it would be out of bounds for all if it continues to be in the concurrent list.

Releasing the book titled "NEP-2020 Enum Madhayanai" (The Rogue Elephant-NEP-2020) by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Stalin said the book's title conveyed the whole content, which is immensely important.

"The intention of the BJP government is the saffronisation of everything, and education is top of their priority, for which the NEP has been introduced. That is why Mahesh has raised the pertinent question of the choice in front of the country, between the catastrophic communalism and the prosperous social justice. We are saying, categorically, that we will not accept the NEP after seeing the BJP's schemes, activities and future plans," he said.

"Education for all is the Dravidian model, and education only for selected persons is the Saffron model. Everything for everyone is Dravidian model ideology, and everything for one person is the Aryan ideology. This ideological war has been fought for two millennia in society," he added.

Outlining the focus on education, beginning with the start of the Dravidian movement, he said, 'knowledge is our weapon'. "The NEP will damage the reservation. Only till the existence of reservations, the oppressed and backwards people will get opportunities for higher education. NEP will shatter a pluralistic culture," he cautioned.

Terming the BJP's nationalism as Sanskritised-unitary, Stalin said, "Union Minister Amit Shah has himself said that Sanskrit will grow given the NEP, which confirms the apprehensions. This is an effort to destroy all state languages including Tamil. The only way to stop this is to bring back education under the state list of the Constitution. The struggle towards that should be intensified...If education is not shifted, it will become out of bounds for all."

Vouching for the state autonomy in choosing the medium of instruction and curriculum, Stalin said, "State governments alone should have the authority to decide the medium of instruction and the type of curriculum. Hence, our struggle to bring education to the state list should continue till it is achieved. The just-released book is an inspiration towards that goal. Only the state can legislate on subjects listed under the state list, and both the state and the Centre could exercise powers under the Concurrent list."

Deputy CM and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that NEP was a "filtering" effort to single out and restrain students from receiving education.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, former Supreme Court judge Gopala Gowda and former ISRO director Mayilsamy Annadurai received the first copy of the book.

