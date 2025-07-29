TN Trying To Delay Minister's Trial By Adding 2,000 People As Accused: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that by adding nearly 2,000 persons for allegedly giving bribes to get jobs as accused in cash-for-jobs scam cases, Tamil Nadu was trying to delay the trial against former minister V Senthil Balaji.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Y Balaji, through advocate Neha Rathi, challenging the Madras High Court order rejecting petitions challenging the special court's clubbing of multiple supplementary charge sheets with the main charge sheet in one of the corruption cases (predicate offence) related to the alleged scam.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi said the state is keen to prosecute these 2,000 accused, so that the trial never comes to an end in the entire lifetime of the minister. The bench said it would like to know, besides the minister, who the alleged brokers or middlemen are and asked for information on the officers who allegedly acted on the recommendation of the minister. "Members of the selection committee? Who are the authorities who gave the appointment?" the bench queried.

Taking strong exception, the bench observed that poor persons were coerced by the minister or by his henchmen to pay something like Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. "You are more keen to prosecute them so that in the entire lifetime of the minister, the trial never comes to an end! That is your modus operandi," the bench observed orally.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, for the petitioner, argued that the state is colluding with its minister. The bench said this is completely fraudulent on the system by implicating these so-called bribe givers. Somebody was trying to get his son employed, and that person gave either Rs 1 lakh or Rs 2 lakh, and the state is making everyone an accused, it added.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on Wednesday, when the state government has been asked to respond.