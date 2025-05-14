TN Man’s Family Faces Ordeal While Registering FIR, SC Upholds Rs 2 Lakh Compensation From Police Official For Using Objectionable Language

New Delhi: Citizens often face hardships when they visit a police station to lodge a complaint: they have to endure humiliation when officials use objectionable language, and such reprehensible conduct often deters them from lodging a complaint with the police. However, a man in Tamil Nadu, unfazed with the tedious legal process, decided to make a police official answerable to law for using filthy language while talking to his mother in the police station.

His concern regarding violation of human rights did not go unnoticed by the Supreme Court, which made it clear that police officials must treat citizens with dignity and they cannot indulge in resorting to the use of objectionable, as every citizen who goes to a police station to report commission of an offence deserves to be treated with human dignity.

A bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, in an order passed on April 30, upheld the liability of a police inspector to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to a complainant for using filthy language. “Under clause (d) of Section 2 of the Act, ‘human rights’ means the rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of the individual guaranteed by the Constitution”, said the apex court, in its order.

The bench noted that the man and his parents wanted registration of the FIR, but the police official used objectionable language while talking to his mother, and also declined to lodge the complaint.

“Every citizen of India who goes to a police station to report commission of an offence deserves to be treated with human dignity. That is his fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. A citizen who wants to report commission of an offence, should not be treated like a criminal”, said the apex court.

The bench noted that appellant Pavul Yesu Dhasan, who was posted as the Inspector of Police attached to Srivilliputhur Town Police Station (Crime) Virthunagar District, Tamil Nadu, not only declined to lodge an FIR, but used very objectionable language, while talking to the complainant's mother.

The counsel, representing Dhasan, contended that assuming that the appellant declined to register FIR, it will not amount to violation of human rights. The counsel invited the apex court’s attention to the definition of “human rights” under Section 2 (d) of the Human Rights Act, 1993, and stressed that there is no violation of human rights in this case. However, the bench said the facts of this case are shocking.

The man visited the police station for lodging a complaint along with his parents and the complaint was handed over to a sub-inspector of police, who stated that since the transaction has taken place at three different places, he cannot accept the same and he could receive the same only after the inspector of police looks at it.

The man’s mother spoke with the inspector of police, who asked them to again visit the police station at 5 PM. “They were asked to wait till the arrival of the appellant who was the inspector of police. Ultimately, he arrived at 8.30 p.m. Very objectionable language was used by the appellant while talking to the third respondent’s mother which is noted in paragraph (4) of the impugned judgment of the State Human Rights Commission”, noted the apex court.

The bench said all that the man and his parents only wanted to register an FIR. “Though law is well settled, the Sub-Inspector did not register the crime. The appellant being a senior officer ought to have immediately registered the FIR. However, not only he refused to do it but used very objectionable language, while talking to the third respondent’s mother”, said the bench.

Dismissing the appeal filed by Dhasan, the bench said: “Therefore, looking at the conduct of the appellant, it was rightly found by the Commission and by the High Court that there was a violation of human rights on the part of the appellant. Therefore, no interference is called for with the impugned judgment and order. The appeal is accordingly dismissed”.

The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission directed the state government to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the complainant with a liberty to recover the amount from the appellant. The Madras High Court declined to interfere with the order of the commission. Dhasan moved the apex court against the high court order.