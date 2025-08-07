Essay Contest 2025

ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Special SI Murder Case: Prime Accused Killed In Encounter

The special sub-inspector of police was hacked to death in an AIADMK MLA's garden near Tarapuram in Tamil Nadu.

TN Special SI Murder Case: Prime Accused Shot Dead In Encounter
Prime accused of the Tamil Nadu Special SI Murder Case (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 7, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST

2 Min Read

Tirupur: In a significant development in the brutal murder of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Shanmugavel, one of the accused, Manikandan, was shot dead in an encounter by Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday, sources said.

Manikandan was reportedly killed when he was taken to the Shanmugavel's murder site. Sources said that Manikandan suddenly attacked the police when they went near the Upparu stream in Chikkanoor. In this incident, Sub Inspector Saravanakumar was injured in his right hand. In retaliation, the police opened fire on him, and he died on the spot.

Saravanakumar said, "Manikandan attacked us, so we had to shoot him for self-defence." The body of Manikandan has been kept in the Udumalai Government Hospital for autopsy.

On August 5, a dispute broke out between Murthy and his two sons, Thangapandian and Manikandan, under the influence of alcohol, at an estate in Kudimangalam. The estate is owned by AIADMK MLA Mahendran.

According to sources, Thangapandian and Manikandan attacked their father, Murthy, in a series of attacks. Based on information provided by the local people, the SSI Shanmugavel reached the spot and pacified them. He then arranged for the injured Murthy to be sent hospital in an ambulance.

At the same time, Murthy's son Manikandan, who was hiding there, attacked the SSI. Following this, Shanmugavel stumbled and fell down. He was then killed by Murthy, Thangapandi and Manikandan. After carrying out the crime, the trio fled from the spot.

Following the incident, police started an investigation and arrested Murthy and Manikandan. The police have formed five special teams and are actively searching for the absconding Thangapandi.

Tamil Nadu MP and former Karnataka IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil shared a post on X, terming the death of the SSI outrageous. "What happened in Tiruppur is not just tragic—it is outrageous. The murder of an SSI in the line of duty is deeply saddening, and no words can truly console the family. But does that justify another cold-blooded murder by the State, without even ascertaining what really happened?" Senthil wrote on X.

"Manikandan, who was gunned down today, was a poor labourer—not a habitual offender, not a rowdy. Even your usual weak and lazy justifications fall flat here. When the State starts executing instead of prosecuting, the line between justice and vengeance collapses," he said.

"This is not law and order, it’s lawlessness in uniform. Tamil Nadu Police, you have blood on your hands. And to whoever gave this order—justice will find you. Maybe not today. But one day, it will knock on your door," Senthil added.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government announced Rs. one crore as compensation to the family of the deceased Shanmugavel. His body was cremated with full state honours.

Read More

  1. Cop Hacked To Death In AIADMK MLA’s Garden In Tamil Nadu
  2. Ahmedabad Man Killed In Firing; Cops Launch Probe

Tirupur: In a significant development in the brutal murder of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Shanmugavel, one of the accused, Manikandan, was shot dead in an encounter by Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday, sources said.

Manikandan was reportedly killed when he was taken to the Shanmugavel's murder site. Sources said that Manikandan suddenly attacked the police when they went near the Upparu stream in Chikkanoor. In this incident, Sub Inspector Saravanakumar was injured in his right hand. In retaliation, the police opened fire on him, and he died on the spot.

Saravanakumar said, "Manikandan attacked us, so we had to shoot him for self-defence." The body of Manikandan has been kept in the Udumalai Government Hospital for autopsy.

On August 5, a dispute broke out between Murthy and his two sons, Thangapandian and Manikandan, under the influence of alcohol, at an estate in Kudimangalam. The estate is owned by AIADMK MLA Mahendran.

According to sources, Thangapandian and Manikandan attacked their father, Murthy, in a series of attacks. Based on information provided by the local people, the SSI Shanmugavel reached the spot and pacified them. He then arranged for the injured Murthy to be sent hospital in an ambulance.

At the same time, Murthy's son Manikandan, who was hiding there, attacked the SSI. Following this, Shanmugavel stumbled and fell down. He was then killed by Murthy, Thangapandi and Manikandan. After carrying out the crime, the trio fled from the spot.

Following the incident, police started an investigation and arrested Murthy and Manikandan. The police have formed five special teams and are actively searching for the absconding Thangapandi.

Tamil Nadu MP and former Karnataka IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil shared a post on X, terming the death of the SSI outrageous. "What happened in Tiruppur is not just tragic—it is outrageous. The murder of an SSI in the line of duty is deeply saddening, and no words can truly console the family. But does that justify another cold-blooded murder by the State, without even ascertaining what really happened?" Senthil wrote on X.

"Manikandan, who was gunned down today, was a poor labourer—not a habitual offender, not a rowdy. Even your usual weak and lazy justifications fall flat here. When the State starts executing instead of prosecuting, the line between justice and vengeance collapses," he said.

"This is not law and order, it’s lawlessness in uniform. Tamil Nadu Police, you have blood on your hands. And to whoever gave this order—justice will find you. Maybe not today. But one day, it will knock on your door," Senthil added.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government announced Rs. one crore as compensation to the family of the deceased Shanmugavel. His body was cremated with full state honours.

Read More

  1. Cop Hacked To Death In AIADMK MLA’s Garden In Tamil Nadu
  2. Ahmedabad Man Killed In Firing; Cops Launch Probe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TANIL NADUENCOUNTERPRIME ACCUSED SHOT DEADSPECIAL SI MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhubaneswar Woman Crafts Chocolate Rakhis Which Can Also Be Eaten

'Goodbye, Red Letter Box': India Post Has Decided To End Registered Postal Service, Find Out Why And Who Is Affected The Most

Exclusive | US Tariff To Have Limited Impact On India's Economy But Rupee To Remain Under Pressure: Rajani Sinha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.