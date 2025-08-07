Tamil Nadu Special SI Murder Case: Prime Accused Killed In Encounter

Tirupur: In a significant development in the brutal murder of Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Shanmugavel, one of the accused, Manikandan, was shot dead in an encounter by Tamil Nadu Police on Thursday, sources said.

Manikandan was reportedly killed when he was taken to the Shanmugavel's murder site. Sources said that Manikandan suddenly attacked the police when they went near the Upparu stream in Chikkanoor. In this incident, Sub Inspector Saravanakumar was injured in his right hand. In retaliation, the police opened fire on him, and he died on the spot.

Saravanakumar said, "Manikandan attacked us, so we had to shoot him for self-defence." The body of Manikandan has been kept in the Udumalai Government Hospital for autopsy.

On August 5, a dispute broke out between Murthy and his two sons, Thangapandian and Manikandan, under the influence of alcohol, at an estate in Kudimangalam. The estate is owned by AIADMK MLA Mahendran.

According to sources, Thangapandian and Manikandan attacked their father, Murthy, in a series of attacks. Based on information provided by the local people, the SSI Shanmugavel reached the spot and pacified them. He then arranged for the injured Murthy to be sent hospital in an ambulance.

At the same time, Murthy's son Manikandan, who was hiding there, attacked the SSI. Following this, Shanmugavel stumbled and fell down. He was then killed by Murthy, Thangapandi and Manikandan. After carrying out the crime, the trio fled from the spot.

Following the incident, police started an investigation and arrested Murthy and Manikandan. The police have formed five special teams and are actively searching for the absconding Thangapandi.

Tamil Nadu MP and former Karnataka IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil shared a post on X, terming the death of the SSI outrageous. "What happened in Tiruppur is not just tragic—it is outrageous. The murder of an SSI in the line of duty is deeply saddening, and no words can truly console the family. But does that justify another cold-blooded murder by the State, without even ascertaining what really happened?" Senthil wrote on X.

"Manikandan, who was gunned down today, was a poor labourer—not a habitual offender, not a rowdy. Even your usual weak and lazy justifications fall flat here. When the State starts executing instead of prosecuting, the line between justice and vengeance collapses," he said.

"This is not law and order, it’s lawlessness in uniform. Tamil Nadu Police, you have blood on your hands. And to whoever gave this order—justice will find you. Maybe not today. But one day, it will knock on your door," Senthil added.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government announced Rs. one crore as compensation to the family of the deceased Shanmugavel. His body was cremated with full state honours.

Read More