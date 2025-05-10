ETV Bharat / bharat

TN School Recalls Pope Leo XIV's Visit 19 Years Ago

Established in 1995 in Pollachi by a local businessman, the Shenbagam School came under the management of the Augustinian Fathers under the Diocese of Coimbatore.

Pope Leo XIV, then Father Robert Francis Prevost, during a visit to Shenbagam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi.
Pope Leo XIV, then Father Robert Francis Prevost, during a visit to Shenbagam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST

Chennai: Shenbagam Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Pollachi, under the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu, erupted in celebrations when Robert Francis Prevost was elected as Pope Leo XIV, as he visited its campus while serving as the Prior General, in 2006.

Father Wilson Injerappu, Order of Saint Augustine (OSA), regional Vicar of the Augustinian Order in India, recollected the memories of the present Pope's visit to the school, saying he travelled from Kochi to Pollachi in a car. He is a very kind and humble person, he added. "Father Robert Francis Prevost, who has now taken the name Leo XIV after being elected as Pope, had encouraged the students in the school," Father Injerappu said.

On his historic election as the new Bishop of Rome, Father Injerappu said, "We are filled with immense joy and jubilation. It was a great blessing to have an Augustinian as the Holy Father."

Father Binu Yesudasan, the school correspondent, said it was a proud moment for the school as Father Prevost had visited the institution and blessed them. The first US-born pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, had on May 9 said his election was both a cross to bear and a blessing as he celebrated his first mass as the head of the Catholic church.

Father Sumesh Joseph Illikkaparambil shared a photo of the now Pope standing in front of the school gate. He had visited the school during his trip to neighbouring Kerala to participate in the Asia-Pacific meeting of the Order of St. Augustine, held in Aluva, to see how the newly taken-over institution was functioning. The photo was taken at that time. "It is an honour for the newly appointed Pope to have come to Pollachi," he added.

Though the Shenbagam School was established in 1995 by a local businessman, it has come under the management of the Augustinian Fathers under the Diocese of Coimbatore. He visited the monastery of the Sancta Monica Community of Augustinian Fathers at Zamin Uthukuli near Pollachi, conducted a mass prayer with the priests and interacted with the students and teachers.

Conveying his wishes to the new Bishop of Rome, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, "Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on being chosen to lead the Roman Catholic Church. May his message of peace and unity inspire harmony across the world."

