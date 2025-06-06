Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha Polls: DMK, AIADMK And MNM Candidates, Including Actor Kamal Haasan, File Nominations

Chennai: Nominations for Rajya Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu saw candidates from top political parties -Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and Makkal Needhi Maiam filing their nominations today (June 6) at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat here.

Six Rajya Sabha seats are up for elections on June 19, as the tenure of six MPs ends on July 24, including Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) 's Vaiko, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK)'s Anbumani Ramadoss, and DMK's P Wilson, Shanmugam, and Abdullah, along with AIADMK's Chandrasekaran.

DMK Rajya Sabha candidates P. Wilson, S.R. Sivalingam, and Salma and DMK alliance Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and noted actor Kamal Haasan filed their nominations with Returning Officer Sivasubramaniam at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister E.V. Velu, MPs T.R. Balu, Kanimozhi, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President Selvaperunthagai, Communist Party of India-Marxist State Secretary Shanmugam, Manitha Neya Makkal Katchi President Jawahirullah, and Viduthalai Siruthai Katchi leader Thirumavalavan were present on the occasion.

Two AIADMK candidates, Inbadurai and Dhanapal, also filed their nominations today. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami and former ministers Thangamani, Anbazhagan, Munusamy, R.P. Udayakumar, and Sengottaiyan were present on the occasion.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that elections for these six vacant seats would be held on June 19. The filing of nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections started on June 2. The ECI announced June 9 as the last day to file nominations, and June 10 for considering nominations. The poll panel set June 12 as the last day to withdraw nominations.