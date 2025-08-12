TN MP Durai Vaiko Meets Russian Envoy, Demands Safe Return Of Indian Students

Chennai: Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) principal secretary and Trichy MP Durai Vaiko met the Deputy Ambassador of the Russian Federation for India, Roman Babushkin, at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday to urge him to take immediate action to release Indian students stuck in Russia.

He also expressed concern about the forcible recruitment of hundreds of Indians, especially Kishore Saravanan from Tamil Nadu, into the Russian army and handed over a letter to Babushkin instead of Ambassador Denis Alipov, who is on an urgent foreign tour.

"It is learnt that Kishore Saravanan (Indian passport number: U7949442), a medical student from Tamil Nadu, has been forcibly recruited into the Russian army. In his last communication with his parents, he said that he was given combat training in Mariupol and then sent to the frontline. This is one of the many shocking incidents that have come to light in the last few weeks," the letter reads.

The letter states that 14 Indian citizens who went to Russia have been reported missing by their family members, who met Durai. "This has raised strong suspicions that thousands of Indians may have been forcibly recruited into the Ukraine-Russia war. This is of great concern. As per the current data, 31,444 Indian students have been studying in Russia since 2024. Of these, around 2,000 are from Tamil Nadu," the letter says.

The letter apprehends that if such incidents continue, students and their families who wish to study in Russia will face fear and psychological impact.

Highlighting the India-Russia relationship, Durai states that India and Russia share a long-standing friendship rooted in mutual trust and respect. "From Nehru and Indira Gandhi to the current Prime Minister Modi, our bilateral relationship has continued to grow steadily. There is a strong bond of friendship, cooperation and cultural understanding between our people. It is based on this friendship that I raise this issue," he said.

He said there are also credible reports that some agents are bringing Indians to Russia on the pretext of providing employment and inducting them into the army against their will. Despite facing many challenges in trade relations with other countries, India is maintaining and strengthening its friendship with Russia, he said in the letter.

"I request you to intervene immediately in this very important issue. Please ensure the safe release and repatriation of all affected Indian citizens," Durai mentioned in his letter.

"The Russian government has never been involved in such things, as it maintains good relations with India. It is only the intermediaries of the two countries who are likely to be involved in illegal activities," Babushkin said.

"We have officially received a request from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, along with Durai Vaiko's request to rescue Kishore Saravanan. We have collected information about him, and action is being taken in this matter," he added.