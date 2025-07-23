ETV Bharat / bharat

TN Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case: Cops Question Youth In Chennai Hospital

Thiruvallur: The special team of police probing a minor girl's sexual assault case has found that the person who is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Chennai after falling from a building under the influence of alcohol and the accused are the same.

Following this, the youth from Uttar Pradesh is being interrogated by the police thoroughly to ascertain whether he actually committed the crime. However, it is too early to confirm the matter and further details will come up with the progress of the investigation.

A 10-year-old girl from Arampakkam village near Gummidipoondi of Tiruvallur district was kidnapped by a youth on her way to her grandmother's house and sexually assaulted in a nearby grove before fleeing the spot. The incident rocked Tamil Nadu after the victim's family filed a complaint at the Arampakam police station. Subsequently, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.