TN Minor Girl Sexual Assault Case: Cops Question Youth In Chennai Hospital

A special team has found that the youth undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital after falling from a building and the suspect are the same.

A videograb of the CCTV footage showing the suspect.
A videograb of the CCTV footage showing the suspect.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 23, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thiruvallur: The special team of police probing a minor girl's sexual assault case has found that the person who is undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Chennai after falling from a building under the influence of alcohol and the accused are the same.

Following this, the youth from Uttar Pradesh is being interrogated by the police thoroughly to ascertain whether he actually committed the crime. However, it is too early to confirm the matter and further details will come up with the progress of the investigation.

A 10-year-old girl from Arampakkam village near Gummidipoondi of Tiruvallur district was kidnapped by a youth on her way to her grandmother's house and sexually assaulted in a nearby grove before fleeing the spot. The incident rocked Tamil Nadu after the victim's family filed a complaint at the Arampakam police station. Subsequently, a case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Later, 10 special teams led by three DSPs were formed to probe the incident. However, the culprit remains at large after 10 days of the incident.

So far, the police have examined the footage of over 100 CCTV cameras and created a photo of the suspect with AI. A Rs five lakh reward has been announced for anyone who shares more information about the suspect with the police.

