TN Inks Pact With Times Higher Education Institute For Foreign University Branches In Knowledge City

Chennai: As part of the government's initiative to establish branches of the best foreign universities in the Knowledge City in Tiruvallur, an agreement has been signed between the industries department and the Times Higher Education Institute of London.

A debate was held in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on April 6, 2023, on industrial investment promotion and trade, where it was stated in the Industry Policy Brief that the initial work was being carried out on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government to establish a Knowledge City in Tiruvallur.

It was also stated that the best universities, educational institutions and centres providing skills training, knowledge industries, etc. are planned to be established in the Knowledge City. Accordingly, steps have been taken by the industries department to acquire 870 acres of land in the villages of Kalpattu, Enambakkam, Melmalaipattu, Sengathakulam, Ernanguppam in Uthukottai Taluk and Vengal in Thiruvallur.

Various negotiations were held with foreign higher education institutions on behalf of the industries department to implement this project. Following this, at a function held at the Chennai Secretariat on Tuesday, an agreement was signed with the Times Higher Education Institute of London with the industries department to set up branches of leading foreign universities in the Knowledge City. According to this agreement, with the support of the Guidance Institute, TIDCO and Times Higher Education are to jointly implement the project. Leading foreign higher education institutions will set up their branches there.

The Knowledge City, to be set up by the industry department, will foster research and innovation in sectors like life science, agri tech, architecture and design, aerospace and defence, mobility, fintech and telecommunications.