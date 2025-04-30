ETV Bharat / bharat

TN Home Secretary Holds Meet To Deliberate On Foreigners Overstaying In State

The meeting discussed steps to identify and repatriate people from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka who have illegally stayed back after their visas expired.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu home secretary Dheeraj Kumar on Wednesday convened a high-level meeting with police and revenue department officials at the secretariat in Chennai to deliberate on the steps to identify and repatriate people from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka who have illegally stayed in the state after the expiry of their visas.

The meeting was attended by senior police officials, including additional DGP Davidson Devasirvadham.

In the aftermath of the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, the Centre has announced several retributive measures like the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, repatriation of Pakistani nationals and blocking of 16 YouTube channels.

Due to the escalating tensions between the two countries, as the security forces are reinforcing across borders with regular exercise by the three forces, authorities are asking villagers in border areas to be extremely cautious and avoid getting too close to the border, as there are chances of being caught by the Pakistan Rangers. Recently, a BSF jawan was apprehended by the Pakistan Rangers in Punjab.

The Centre has also ordered Pakistani nationals residing in India to leave immediately, and the deadline for them expired on April 29. Following this, all state governments are taking proactive steps in identifying and deporting illegal immigrants who are overstaying despite the expiry of their visas.

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

