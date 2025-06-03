TN Health Dept Seals Private Dental Clinic After Eight Patients Die

Tirupattur: Health officials have locked down a private dental clinic in Vaniyambadi of the Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu, where eight people who received treatment died mysteriously. The deceased are among the 10 people, including Indrani, Varadhan, Sathya, Narmada, Jaisili, Abisur Rahman, Anitha Udayendram, and Elangovan, who were treated for toothaches at the facility in 2023.

Sriram Kumar, son of Indrani, who died in this incident, filed a complaint at the police station, stating, "The dentist did not treat my mother properly. That is why eight patients who were treated, including my mother, died."

The hospital was closed for about one and a half months as his relatives were staging a blockade protest. In connection with this issue, the Tamil Nadu Public Health Department, CMC Vellore and a medical team from ICMR and others conducted an investigation at the clinic in 2023, which found that all eight deceased died of neuromyelitis, a bacterial infection of the brain.

A device called a periosteal lift is commonly used for dental treatment, and it has been revealed that a contaminated periosteal lift device was used by the dentists at the clinic, which was the subject of a complaint. Furthermore, the bacteria in that contaminated device entered the brain during the treatment and infected 10 people who were treated. In the investigation, it was revealed that the same device that was used once was used again. However, the clinic stated that the report of the medical expert team was completely wrong.

Tirupattur district health department joint director Gnanameenakshi inspected the clinic on May 30. At that time, a notice was sent to dentist Avirarasan on May 31, asking for an explanation as to why the clinic that was operating in 2023 had been changed. The notice also stated that he should explain within three days, failing which legal action would be initiated.

However, a medical team led by Gnanameenakshi, along with the revenue department led by Vaniyambadi Taluksar Uma Ramya, said the explanation provided by the dentist was not acceptable, and sealed the clinic today.

"We had inspected the dental clinic regarding the matter of the death of eight people and sent a notice to dentist Avirarasan seeking an explanation. Since his explanation was not acceptable, we have locked the clinic and informed the dental council about this incident, recommending appropriate action be taken," Gnanameenakshi said.