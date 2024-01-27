TN Guv clarifies on Mahatma Gandhi's remarks, says "facts were based on primary documents"

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): After drawing criticism over his alleged remarks on Mahatma Gandhi at a recent event while paying tributes to freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday said that 'an erroneous impression' has been created by his statement on the Father of the Nation. In a press statement, he also said that he delivered his speech based on primary documents.

"What I have said are facts based on primary documents. I did not mean any disrespect to Mahatma Gandhi whose teachings have been the guiding light of my life," he said. RN Ravi also clarified that he held Mahatma Gandhi in the highest regard.

"Some media reports in the last 3-4 days have sought to create an erroneous impression that I have been disrespectful to Mahatma Gandhi - the Father of the Nation. Nothing could be farther from the truth. I hold Mahatma Gandhi in the highest regard and his teachings have been the ideals of my life," he said. He also claimed that the media did cherry-pick my speech and gave it a twist.

"Following my speech at the 127th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on 23rd January 2024, some media did cherry-pick from my speech and gave it a twist," he said, adding that he sought to elaborate the point that Netaji's significant contributions to nation's Independence have not been adequately appreciated in his speech.

As per some media reports, Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi credited Subhash Chandra Bose more than Mahatma Gandhi for India getting freedom in 1947. At an event marking Netaji's 127th birth anniversary at Anna University on Tuesday, he said: "India's national freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi became a non-event after 1942 and if Netaji had not been there, India would not have become free in 1947."

The governor's statement drew a sharp reaction from Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri who said he (Ravi) had belittled Mahatma Gandhi with a grudge. However, RN Ravi clarified that he tried to make a point that what accelerated the pace and process of independence in 1947 were the revolts of the Royal Indian Navy and Air Force in February 1946, both inspired by Netaji.

"Due to these revolts, the British panicked because they could no longer trust the Indians in uniform for their own safety and security in India. The revolts happened in February 1946 and the very next month, in March 1946, the British publicly declared that they would leave India and constituted the Constituent Assembly to demonstrate their sincerity, assuage the feelings of the agitated Indians, and preempt potential revolts which could have had existential consequences for the British officers and their families in India," he said.

RN Ravi also said that the Naval and Air Force revolts were greatly inspired by the revolutionary actions of Netaji including the war of the Indian National Army against the British. "The Quit India Movement of August 1942, after initial success, had lost steam. Internecine conflicts in the National Freedom Movement due to the Muslim League's vehement insistence on partition of India and its reactions on the ground kept much of the efforts and energy of the Congress leaders on how to manage the internal conflicts, much to the delight of the British," he added.

Further, the statement, issued by the Raj Bhavan Chennai said that the British could have ruled India for some more years but for Netaji's armed revolution and its domino effect on the Indian Military and Security Forces.