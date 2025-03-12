ETV Bharat / bharat

TN Govt Reaches Out to Parties Across States to Join Forces Against Delimitation

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has invited the Telugu Desam and YSR Congress parties to the Joint Action Committee meeting on the Lok Sabha constituency delimitation to be held in Chennai on the 22nd of March, official sources said on Wednesday.

The meeting is part of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's efforts to oppose the delimitation of constituencies. An all-party meeting was held at the Chennai Secretariat on the 5th of March. It was decided in the meeting to form a Joint Action Committee by bringing together the states affected by the Delimitation of constituencies.

Following this, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote letters to the ruling party and opposition leaders in West Bengal, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Further, a group of ministers had travelled to 7 states - Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab. They invited the Chief Ministers of the states affected by the delimitation and the leaders of the main opposition parties to the meeting.

A delegation led by Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R P Raja met Biju Janata Dal leader and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday and invited him to participate in the meeting.