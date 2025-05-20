ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Government Moves SC Against ED Raids At TASMAC

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court against the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate at the premises of its state-run liquor retailer TASMAC.

The state government has challenged an April 23 order of the Madras High Court dismissing its pleas and one filed by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) giving the go ahead for ED action.

The ED was allowed to proceed with its action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

TASMAC and the state government challenged in the high court the raids conducted by the Enforcement Directorate on the premises of the liquor retailer on March 6 and 8.

The high court, however, observed the offence of money laundering was a crime against the people of the nation.

The arguments of TASMAC and the state government over the harassment of its officers, who were detained for hours during the searches, were observed to be "inadequate and highly disproportional" by the high court "when compared to the rights of millions of people of the country".