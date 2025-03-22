TN Delimitation Meet Done With Eye On '26 Polls As DMK Lacks Achievements To Highlight: Sitharaman

Chennai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday charged the DMK was raising "emotional" issues like alleged Hindi imposition and Parliament delimitation as it had nothing to showcase as its own achievements before people during next year's Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Slamming the state's law and order situation, she said there was "lawlessness." Sitharaman targeted the ruling party over the Anna University woman student sexual assault case.

"What happened to that woman? Is the accused your party worker or not? Till date, what is the answer for the Kallakurichi incident," she asked about the 2024 hooch tragedy that killed many persons.

She questioned the DMK as to what has its government achieved 'distinctly' due to its efforts and wondered if it can mention any welfare measures brought to Tamil Nadu. "Nothing," she said.

"So take up emotional issues to hide your inability, corruption...at least these are old issues, now TASMAC (irregularities) has come up. Just like how scams used to come out daily during the Manmohan Singh (UPA) government, of which DMK was a part. Such tales are happening," in the current dispensation in TN, she told a media interaction.

"So how to face 2026 polls---take up delimitation," Sitharaman said, slamming the DMK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear last year itself that no state will face injustice vis-a-vis delimitation, she added.

"We have to understand the situation--they (DMK) have nothing to highlight for 2026, so emotionally take back TN to the 1960s, 1980s. This (delimitation) is such an attempt," Sitharaman claimed.

On the Hindi 'imposition' row, she said she has seen the "false propaganda," since her school days. Population was not the only consideration for creating a Lok Sabha seat and this was evident from the fact that there are MPs representing Ladakh and Lakshadweep, apparently with a smaller population, she said.

Pointing out that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar had attended the delimitation meeting convened by the DMK here, she wondered if Stalin raised the Mullaiperiar Dam row and Cauvery river dispute with the respective leaders.

Later, addressing a public event, the FM said a lot of efforts were being made to divert people by using the language row and delimitation. Taking a dig at the DMK, she said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who established India's first-ever Thiruvalluvar Centre (after the saint poet) in Singapore and not the DMK.

Listing out the various measures that have been taken by the NDA government in the last 10 years, she said the annual Kasi Tamil Sangamam was being conducted for the second time this year. And this time, for the benefit of visually impaired guests, Thirukkural was translated using Braille and in other languages, she said at an event on Union Budget 2025 organised by Chennai Citizens' Forum here.

"Like this, many things are being done for the welfare of Tamil Nadu by the Centre. But, by using the three-language policy and delimitation, a lot of efforts are being taken in Tamil Nadu to create a diversion. We are duty-bound to work for the growth of Tamil Nadu," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also referred to the budget announcement on no income tax payable up to an income of Rs 12 lakh, with PM Modi giving his approval to the proposal.

"But it was the system that did not approve that income tax ceiling of Rs 12 lakh. A lot of discussions were held with many experts. Some asked how you arrived at the Rs 12 lakh ceiling. Why can't it be Rs 8 lakh or Rs 10 lakh., Like this several discussions went on and later it was finalised (to Rs 12 lakh)".

Individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not have to pay any income tax under the new tax regime as Sitharaman while presenting her budget on February 1, gave relief to the middle class by raising exemption limits and rejigging slabs.