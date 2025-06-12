ETV Bharat / bharat

TN CM Stalin Releases Water From Mettur Dam For Irrigation In Cauvery Delta Region

According to officials of the Public Works Department, the initial discharge of 3,000 cusecs is aimed at irrigating approximately 1.72 million acres of agricultural land.

A file photo of the Mettur Dam.
A file photo of the Mettur Dam. (IANS)
Salem: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday officially opened the sluice gates of the Mettur Dam to release water for irrigation in the Cauvery Delta, a lifeline for millions of farmers in the region.

According to officials of the Public Works Department, an initial discharge of 3,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) has been commenced, with plans to gradually increase the flow in future. This release is aimed at irrigating approximately 1.72 million acres of agricultural land in the Delta.

This marks the 92nd consecutive year of water being released from the Mettur Dam for irrigation. Notably, in 2024, water could not be released on the usual date of June 12 due to insufficient water levels in the reservoir, and was finally released till July 28.

Heavy rains in the Cauvery catchment areas recently led to increased inflow into the Mettur Dam as surplus water was released from upstream reservoirs. The water level at the dam, which reached 100 feet on October 23 last year, has remained above that mark for the past 234 days. As of now, the dam's water level stands at 115 feet.

"May the delta flourish in the embrace of Mother Cauvery; May the lives of the farmers prosper; I opened the dam to increase Tamil Nadu's record yield," Stalin shared on X.

Since its commissioning in 1934, the Mettur Dam has been opened on the scheduled date of June 12 on 19 occasions. It has been opened ahead of schedule 11 times, while delays due to inadequate storage have occurred 61 times.

The timely release this year has brought relief and joy not only to farmers but also to residents along the Cauvery River. The released water is expected to reach the Grand Anicut (Kallanai) within the next three days.

