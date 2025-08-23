ETV Bharat / bharat

TN CM Stalin, Jharkhand CM Soren, Priyanka Gandhi To Participate In Rahul's Voter Adhikar Yatra

Voter Adhikar Yatra, which started in Sasaram on Sunday and reached Bhagalpur by Friday, is being conducted on foot and by vehicle.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Munger, Bihar, Friday, August 22, 2025.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the gathering during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Munger, Bihar, Friday, August 22, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 23, 2025 at 7:24 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress said on Friday that its Voter Adhikar Yatra has become a "historic agitation" against "vote chori" and announced that in the coming days, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, as well as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the rally in poll-bound Bihar.

Congress general secretary in charge organisation, K C Venugopal, announced that its chief ministers from Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka will participate in the yatra as well. "As the Voter Adhikar Yatra becomes a historic agitation against Vote Chori that is captivating the people of India, not just Bihar -- prominent INDIA and Congress leaders will join the Yatra in the coming week," he said.

He also shared a schedule of several leaders joining the yatra at various points in time. "August 26-27 -- Priyanka Gandhi; August 27 -- Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin; Aug 29 -- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Aug 30 -- Ex UP CM Akhilesh Yadav," he said.

In the coming days, Soren, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and senior opposition leaders will also join and lend further strength to the rally, Venugopal said.

The yatra, which began from Sasaram on Sunday and reached Bhagalpur on Friday, is being undertaken in a hybrid mode -- on foot as well as on vehicles -- as was Gandhi's Manipur-to-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of last year's Lok Sabha polls. The rally will also pass through Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara.

Read More

  1. Rahul, INDIA Bloc Leaders In Bihar To Take Out 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' Across State From Aug 17
  2. Rahul Visits Khanquah Rahmani As His Yatra Covers Munger And Bhagalpur

New Delhi: The Congress said on Friday that its Voter Adhikar Yatra has become a "historic agitation" against "vote chori" and announced that in the coming days, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, as well as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the rally in poll-bound Bihar.

Congress general secretary in charge organisation, K C Venugopal, announced that its chief ministers from Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka will participate in the yatra as well. "As the Voter Adhikar Yatra becomes a historic agitation against Vote Chori that is captivating the people of India, not just Bihar -- prominent INDIA and Congress leaders will join the Yatra in the coming week," he said.

He also shared a schedule of several leaders joining the yatra at various points in time. "August 26-27 -- Priyanka Gandhi; August 27 -- Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin; Aug 29 -- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah; Aug 30 -- Ex UP CM Akhilesh Yadav," he said.

In the coming days, Soren, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu and senior opposition leaders will also join and lend further strength to the rally, Venugopal said.

The yatra, which began from Sasaram on Sunday and reached Bhagalpur on Friday, is being undertaken in a hybrid mode -- on foot as well as on vehicles -- as was Gandhi's Manipur-to-Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra ahead of last year's Lok Sabha polls. The rally will also pass through Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chhapra and Ara.

Read More

  1. Rahul, INDIA Bloc Leaders In Bihar To Take Out 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' Across State From Aug 17
  2. Rahul Visits Khanquah Rahmani As His Yatra Covers Munger And Bhagalpur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VOTER ADHIKAR YATRA IN BIHARBIHAR ELECTIONSRAHUL GANDHIK C VENUGOPALRAHUL VOTER ADHIKAR YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.