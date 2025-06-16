TN CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 8,000 Aid For Madrasi Camp Tamil Families

Chennai: Days after urging Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to extend support for Tamil people in ‘Madrasi Camp’ in New Delhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 8,000 to the families who have lost their houses.

Stalin also announced Rs 4,000 worth pack of essential commodities including rice, wheat, sugar and cooking oil to each of the over 300 affected Tamil families. As many as 370 Tamil families, who resided in Madrasi camp were affected as their tenements were demolished following a court order.

The chief minister has ordered release of Rs 50 lakh from the CM's Public Relief Fund for the initiative to benefit the Delhi based affected Tamil families, an official release said.

A few days back, Stalin in a letter to his Delhi counterpart had said the economically weaker section (EWS) flats in Narela, which were allotted to the displaced, were 20 km away from their places of work and were 'unfit' for occupation owing to incomplete provision of essential services. The demolition of Jangpura’s Madrasi Camp has rendered 370 Tamil-origin families, who for decades have contributed significantly to Delhi’s economy, homeless and destitute, Stalin pointed out in his letter.

He urged the Delhi Chief Minister to complete and hand over the 189 EWS flats to the entitled families, fast track construction of community infrastructure, and provide dedicated transport services.